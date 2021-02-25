Michelin Launches Pilot Sport EV Tire for Electric Sports Vehicles

Optimal grip on dry and wet roads (3) (4) – irrespective of the tire's level of wear (5) – taking into account the higher weight and weight-distribution characteristics associated with electric sports cars.

– irrespective of the tire's level of wear – taking into account the higher weight and weight-distribution characteristics associated with electric sports cars. Outstanding resistance to wear (6) in response to the high torque and acceleration forces of electric sports cars.

in response to the high torque and acceleration forces of electric sports cars. The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV's low rolling resistance extends range by up to 37 miles (7) .

. 20 percent less perceptible road noise thanks to MICHELIN AcousticTM technology which takes the form of a custom-developed polyurethane foam that reduces cabin noise(1).

The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV is the result of the unique experience Michelin has acquired in Formula E racing

A founding partner of Formula E, Michelin proposed a specific solution for the championship's all-electric single-seaters that is similar in its concept to a road tire. The Michelin Formula E tire is capable of racing in any weather conditions, while its size – 18 inches – is consistent with current road-car norms.

The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV benefits directly from the progress Michelin has achieved over six seasons in Formula E and incorporates ElectricGrip CompoundTM technology which features a hard compound for the center of the tread to provide the grip required to handle high torque characteristics of electric sports cars. The sidewalls carry over the same pattern and velvet-finish markings of Michelin's Formula E tire.

An eco-responsible, CO2-neutral tire at the point of sale(2)

In order to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the life of its tire and address the demands of electric sports car owners, Michelin has pledged to neutralize the CO2 emissions associated with the tire's production and transport to its point of sale. This process includes the financing of projects aimed at offsetting and absorbing the residual CO2 emissions associated with tire production through the Livelihoods carbon fund until the day comes when it will be possible to eliminate them entirely.

Michelin is currently the only manufacturer that is active in the original-equipment and replacement electric sports car tire market. The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV will be rolled during 2021 in a choice of 16 sizes (original equipment: 11 sizes / replacement market: 5 sizes) for 18- to 22-inch rims.

The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV is already available in China and will be available on vehicles released in Europe and North America from the third quarter 2021. By 2024, Michelin plans to increase its sales in this high-growth market by a factor of eight.

Download Photos of the MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV here: https://contentcenter.michelin.com/portal/shared-board/342f0bbe-40c1-4e91-bf45-5faa89ce7e46

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to sustainably enhancing its clients' mobility; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

1 Internal noise measurement (170-230Hz band) carried out in 2016 based on a KIA Cadenza equipped with 245/45 R19 tires. Noise level measured on the range "170-230Hz". Results may vary depending on vehicle, tire range and size, speed and road conditions.

2 Michelin has cut CO 2 emissions from its industrial sites by 25% since 2010 and aims at their carbon neutrality by 2050. Michelin is engaged in funding projects designed to absorb or avoid CO 2 emissions and draws upon the carbon credits stemming from these projects up to the level of residual emissions linked to the production of MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV tires (from extraction of the raw materials to delivery of the tires to the customer). (Cf. Livelihoods Carbon Fund) - Cf https://www.michelin.com/en/sustainable-development-mobility/environment/

3 Cornering stiffness internal study carried out on machine in October 2020, on dimension 255/45 R19, comparing the 255/45 R19 MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV with the same-sized MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 SUV.

4 The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV is B-rated for Wet Grip by the European labelling scale.

5 New and Worn (worn means worn on machine (buffed) to the depth of Tread Wear Indicator according to European regulation for Tread wear indicator ECE R30r03f), the 255/45 R19 MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV, is above the European R117 regulation wet grip threshold.

6 Thanks to MaxTouch Construction that maximizes the tire's contact with the road and evenly distribute the forces of acceleration, braking and cornering - delivering longer tread life without sacrificing performance

7 Rolling Resistance internal study carried out in October 2020, comparing a 255/45 R19 MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV (6.7kg/t) with the same-sized MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 SUV (8.8kg/t). In the case of an electric vehicle weighing 2,151kg with a range of 540km, the difference (2.1kg/t) equates to more than 60km of additional range, or more than 10 percent of the original range.

SOURCE Michelin North America

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

