Michelin Offers Preview Of New MICHELIN Anakee Adventure Tire At EICMA Motorcycle Show

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The new MICHELIN® Anakee® Adventure motorcycle tire, available starting in January 2019, has been approved as original equipment for the BMW R 1250 GS. The selection reinforces the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and Michelin, both world-renowned brands acclaimed for their expertise and exacting standards. MICHELIN Anakee Adventure will be exhibited on the BMW R 1250 GS at the EICMA motorcycle show Nov. 6–11 in Milan.

The MICHELIN Anakee Adventure tire joins Michelin's versatile Adventure Touring tire range alongside the existing MICHELIN® Road 5 Trail tire (for 100% road use), MICHELIN® Anakee III tire (for 90% road and 10% off-road use) and MICHELIN® Anakee Wild tire (50% road and 50% off-road use). This latest addition to the range, which is designed for 80% road use and 20% off-road use, means Michelin's touring tire range now provides optimum performance for demanding riders across all aspects of adventure touring.

The MICHELIN Anakee Adventure tire stands out notably for its exceptional grip on wet roads, which is due to its new-generation, silica-enhanced compound. It also combines outstanding performance in dry weather with stability and resistance to wear thanks to two Michelin-patented technologies: MICHELIN® Dual Compound 2CT and MICHELIN® Dual Compound 2CT+.

Meanwhile, its new, open tread pattern provides necessary traction for the transition to unpaved tracks and trails.

"Our partnership with BMW Motorrad dates back to 2005, when we initially equipped the iconic BMW GS series," said Matthew Ye, senior vice president worldwide for Michelin's two-wheel business line. "The new MICHELIN Anakee Adventure tire is designed to address the needs of those BMW Motorrad customers who essentially use their adventure bikes on ordinary roads but who occasionally like to indulge in a little off-roading."

MICHELIN Anakee Adventure tires will be available in North America through authorized Michelin motorcycle tire distributors starting Jan. 1, 2019.

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading tire company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve the mobility industry. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 171 countries, has more than 114,000 employees and operates 70 production facilities in 17 countries which together produced around 190 million tires in 2017. (www.michelin.com)

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

