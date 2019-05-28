Michelin Reveals Affordable California Restaurants, From Wine Country To San Diego

Originally introduced in 1997, the Bib Gourmand category highlights restaurants that serve high-quality meals which include two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less. In addition to the exceptional restaurants distinguished by star awards, Michelin inspectors take great pride in finding hidden gems to complete the selection that are more widely accessible for diners, whatever their budget or craving.

As the trusted source for gastronomy lovers worldwide for more than 120 years, Michelin publishes 32 Guides annually in more than two dozen countries, including four Guides in the United States. The 2019 MICHELIN Guide California is the most recent global expansion, and this represents the first statewide or regional Guide in the United States.

"Our inspectors were very impressed by the diversity of cuisine and culinary trends that they have seen across the Bib Gourmand selection in California, and it's great to see that many of these restaurants take advantage of the fantastic local produce available throughout the state," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides.

Building on and including the selection launched in San Francisco last year, California now includes 88 new Bib Gourmands that are indicated below, and available on www.michelinmedia.com. In addition, inspectors' notes on each restaurant can also be found on the website.

The complete selection in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California, including the Michelin stars, will be unveiled at a live Star Revelation event taking place in Huntington Beach on Monday June 3, 2019, and the Guide will be available for purchase from major booksellers in the U.S. starting June 6, 2019, for $19.95.

ESTABLISHMENT AREA SUB AREA CITY NEW Aburiya Raku Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Adana Restaurant Los Angeles Pasadena

NEW Amor y Tacos Los Angeles South Bay Cerritos NEW Anchor Oyster Bar San Francisco Castro San Francisco

A16 San Francisco Marina San Francisco

Ayara Thai Cuisine Los Angeles South Bay

NEW Backyard Wine Country Sonoma County Forestville

Badmaash Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Baran's 2239 Los Angeles South Bay Hermosa Beach NEW Bistro Aix San Francisco Marina San Francisco

Bowery Bungalow Los Angeles Northeast

NEW Bravas Wine Country Sonoma County Healdsburg

Broken Spanish Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Burritos La Palma Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley El Monte NEW Bywater (The) South Bay

Los Gatos

Campfire San Diego

Carlsbad NEW Canon Sacramento



NEW Cassia Los Angeles Santa Monica Bay

NEW Chalkboard Wine Country Sonoma County Healdsburg

Chengdu Impression Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley Arcadia NEW Chengdu Taste Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley Alhambra NEW China Village East Bay

Albany

Chuan's Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley

NEW Church & State *closed Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Ciccio Wine Country Napa Valley Yountville

Comal East Bay

Berkeley

Coni'Seafood Los Angeles South Bay Inglewood NEW Cook St. Helena Wine Country Napa Valley St. Helena

Coqueta San Francisco Financial District San Francisco

Corso East Bay

Berkeley

Cotogna San Francisco North Beach San Francisco

Cucina Sorella San Diego



NEW Cucina Urbana San Diego



NEW Dai Ho Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley Temple City NEW Delfina San Francisco Mission San Francisco

Del Popolo San Francisco Financial District San Francisco

Dha Rae Oak Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Diavola Wine Country Sonoma County Geyserville

DongLaiShun Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley San Gabriel NEW Dosa San Francisco Marina San Francisco

Dyafa East Bay

Oakland

El Jardin San Diego



NEW El Molino Central Wine Country

Sonoma

Eveleigh Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Factory Kitchen (The) Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Farmhouse Kitchen Thai San Francisco Mission San Francisco

Farmstead Wine Country Napa Valley St. Helena

Father's Office Los Angeles Westside Culver City NEW Frank Fat's Sacramento



NEW Gabbi's Mexican Kitchen Orange County



NEW Garlic & Chives Orange County

Garden Grove NEW Glen Ellen Star Wine Country Sonoma County Glen Ellen

Grace's Table Wine Country Napa Valley Napa

Grand Harbor Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley Temple City NEW Gran Electrica Wine Country Napa Valley Napa

Great China East Bay

Berkeley

Guerrilla Tacos Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Harborview San Francisco Financial District San Francisco NEW Hiro Nori Ramen Orange County

Irvine NEW Holbox Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Il Pastaio Los Angeles Beverly Hills

NEW Insalata's Marin

San Anselmo

Ippuku East Bay

Berkeley

Izakaya Rintaro San Francisco Mission San Francisco

Jaffa Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Jitlada Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Jon & Vinny's Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Juniper & Ivy San Diego



NEW Katsu-ya Los Angeles Ventura Boulevard

NEW Kettner Exchange San Diego



NEW Kismet Los Angeles Northeast

NEW Kokkari Estiatorio San Francisco North Beach San Francisco

La Calenda Wine Country Napa Valley

NEW La Cevicheria Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Lai Hong Lounge San Francisco North Beach San Francisco

Langer's Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW LaoXi Noodle House Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley Arcadia NEW LOLA 55 San Diego



NEW Longo Seafood Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley Rosemead NEW LSXO Orange County

Huntington Beach NEW Luna Mexican Kitchen South Bay

San Jose

Lunasia Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley

NEW Maccheroni Republic Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Majordomo Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Manhattan Beach Post Los Angeles South Bay Manhattan Beach NEW Mariscos Jalisco Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley

NEW Meals by Genet Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Meizhou Dongpo Los Angeles Westside

NEW Mercado Los Angeles Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Mesa Verde Santa Barbara



NEW Mian Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley San Gabriel NEW Mi Lindo Nayrit Mariscos Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Millennium East Bay

Oakland

Mix Mix Kitchen & Bar Orange County

Santa Ana NEW Mother Sacramento



NEW M.Y. China San Francisco SoMa San Francisco

Nopalito San Francisco Civic Center San Francisco

Nyum Bai East Bay

Oakland

Oenotri Wine Country Napa Valley Napa

Okane San Francisco SoMa San Francisco

Okiboru Ramen Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Orchard City Kitchen South Bay

Campbell

Papilles Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Pausa Peninsula

San Mateo

Petit Trois Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Pig in a Pickle Marin

Corte Madera NEW Pine & Crane Los Angeles Northeast

NEW Pizzana Los Angeles Westside

NEW Pizzeria Mozza Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Playa Marin

Mill Valley

Poggio Marin

Sausalito

Preux & Proper Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Punta Cabras *closed Los Angeles Santa Monica Bay Santa Monica NEW Ramen Gaijin Wine Country Sonoma County Sebastopol

Redd Wood Wine Country Napa Valley Yountville

Risibisi Wine Country Sonoma County Petaluma

Rocio's Mexican Kitchen Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Rosaliné Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Rossoblu Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Royal Feast Peninsula

Millbrae

Salazar Los Angeles Northeast

NEW Sama Sama Kitchen Santa Barbara



NEW Sea Harbour Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley Rosemead NEW Shanghai No. 1 Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley San Gabriel NEW Sichuan Home San Francisco Richmond & Sunset San Francisco

Sichuan Impression Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley Alhambra NEW 1601 Bar & Kitchen San Francisco SoMa San Francisco

Sixth & Mill Los Angeles Greater Downtown

NEW Soba Ichi East Bay

Oakland

Sociale San Francisco Marina San Francisco

Solare San Diego



NEW Son of a Gun Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Sqirl Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Starbelly San Francisco Castro San Francisco

Stockhome Wine Country Sonoma County

NEW Sushi Ran Marin

Sausalito

Teni East Kitchen East Bay

Oakland

Thai House East Bay

Danville

Thai Thing Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Trestle San Francisco Financial District San Francisco

Tsubaki Los Angeles Hollywood

NEW Tsubasa San Francisco Civic Center San Francisco

Vesta Peninsula

Redwood City

Village Sake Marin

Fairfax

wonderful Peninsula

Millbrae

Wood Tavern East Bay

Oakland

Yafa Monterey Carmel-by-the-Sea

NEW Yank Sing San Francisco SoMa San Francisco

Z & Y Bistro San Francisco Nob Hill San Francisco NEW Z & Y San Francisco Nob Hill San Francisco

Zero Zero San Francisco SoMa San Francisco



