Michelin-Star Chef Ludo Lefebvre Debuts Vin de Table Wine Selection on Wine Insiders

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Insiders , the Internet's preeminent destination for premium wine at everyday low prices, today announces a new partnership with Michelin starred French chef, restaurateur, and television personality Ludo Lefebvre. The collaboration includes a new collection on WineInsiders.com, called Vin de Table, which highlights bottles from all over the globe, hand-picked by Ludo for everyday enjoyment.

Chef Ludo Lefebvre Wine Insiders

Chef Lefebvre is an icon in the Los Angeles dining scene. He has led the culinary teams of such prominent restaurants as L'Orangerie, Bastide, and Trois Mec, and pioneered the fine-dining pop-up movement with Ludo Bites. Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold described the opening of LudoBites as, "a transforming moment in the Los Angeles restaurant scene." He is now the chef and owner of Petit Trois, LudoBird, and Ludobab.

In addition, Lefebvre has authored two cookbooks and appeared on multiple television shows including Ludo Bites America, Ludo à la Maison, Hell's Kitchen, Iron Chef America, Mind of a Chef, Top Chef Masters, The Taste with Anthony Bourdain, and most recently, Selena + Chef on HBO Max.

Vin de Table will offer wine enthusiasts red, white, rosé, and sparkling selections from vineyards around the world. Chef Ludo has chosen varietals with bold flavors that complement a wide array of dishes ー from home-cooked meals to take out from a beloved restaurant.

"My goal is to make enjoying wine at home simple and affordable, while also exciting and delicious," said Lefebvre. "Partnering with Wine Insiders has allowed me to showcase great wines from across the globe and bring them right to your table."

"With Chef Ludo as a Wine Insiders ambassador, we are able to bring a five-star experience to our customers from the comfort of their own homes," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder & CEO of DRINKS , Wine Insiders' parent company. "We are thrilled to have his refined palate and global influence directing this selection for our community."

Wine Insiders is the leading online wine marketplace and #1 rated wine site in the country, with over 3,000 5-star reviews on Google. To shop the Vin de Table collection, click here . Once on the site, shoppers can browse wine sets in 3, 6, and 12-bottle assortments.

After confirming the delivery state and legal drinking age upon checkout, customers will select home delivery straight to their doorsteps or choose local pick-up from more than 14,000 local pickup locations.

About Wine Insiders:

Wine Insiders, with 38 years of heritage and two million customers across the country, is the nation's Direct to Consumer wine leader. Wine Insiders offers a curated selection of award-winning premium wines to customers in 41 states plus D.C. Customers receive fast, no-cost shipping on orders of more than six bottles, as well as a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee with each purchase. Wine Insiders' offerings include individual bottles, packs of six or twelve, and a no-obligation wine club for a hassle-free way to explore the world of wine.

About DRINKS

DRINKS is the online leader in adult beverage, reinventing wine buying for the 21st century. Through its pioneering Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform and Direct to Consumer (DTC) properties, DRINKS brings thousands of award-winning wines safely and conveniently to millions of customers across the United States in 1-2 days. Named by Forbes as America's 18th best startup employer in 2020, DRINKS powers this unique ecosystem with its patented enterprise technology, including the ability to customize merchandising and deliver unique recommendations and messaging for each shopper.

About Ludo Lefebvre

Chef Ludo Lefebvre is a world-renowned chef and one of the most influential members of the Los Angeles food community. He trained in France for 12 years with some of the great masters of French cuisine such as Alain Passard, Pierre Gagnaire, Marc Meneau, and Guy Martin. He currently owns Trois Mec (recently reopened as Ludobab), Petit Trois, and LudoBird. He is also the author of two cookbooks LudoBites: Recipes and Stories from the Pop-Up Restaurants of Ludo Lefebvre and Crave: The Feast of the Five Senses. Chef Lefebvre has been awarded a Michelin star, the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres award from his home country of France, and has been a James Beard award finalist for Rising Star Chef, Best Chef West, and Best New Restaurant.

Media Contact:

Brooke Kinney

617-945-1915

[email protected]

SOURCE Wine Insiders

Related Links

http://wineinsiders.com/

