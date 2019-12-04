Michelin-Starred Chef Michel Roux Jr to Headline Cunard's First Ever "Festival of Food and Wine" Voyage

Michel Roux Jr. is the owner of one of the UK's finest Michelin-starred French cuisine restaurants, Le Gavroche. While onboard, he will indulge guests in a feast of the senses with a series of hosted dinners in The Verandah restaurant as well as a three-course signature gala meal in the Britannia Grill. He will be joined by Le Gavroche Executive Chef, Rachel Humphrey, as they hold cooking demonstrations and a Q&A during the voyage.

"Following on from the success of Voyage du Vin last year, we are delighted to be expanding the concept on board Queen Mary 2 in June 2020," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Guests will be able to indulge their taste buds as they sample delicious wines and meals prepared by one of the world's leading Michelin-starred chefs, Michel Roux Jr."

Michel Roux Jr. said, "I am thrilled to be joining Cunard on the first ever Food & Wine voyage on their flagship Queen Mary 2, alongside various experts in their fields. For the first time ever, I will be taking Le Gavroche to sea – offering spectacular meals for guests to enjoy across the week. This will be a very special voyage, and I can't wait to get on board."

In addition, award-winning wine writer and columnist Will Lyons, Food Editor Lisa Markwell and celebrated wine critic Steven Spurrier will be offering their valuable insight and knowledge on the food and wine industry. While onboard, guests will be able to further indulge in the atmosphere by joining the Cunard Wine Academy and gaining a WSET Level 1 award during the crossing, a recognized qualification by the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

Michel Roux Jr

Michel Roux Jr is the owner of the 2 Michelin-starred restaurant, Le Gavroche. A celebrated chef, restaurateur, author and television host, Michel is a household name and celebrated icon of the British culinary landscape.

Le Gavroche has become internationally recognized for its culinary excellence and unparalleled attention to detail. Honors awarded to the restaurant span from inclusion in various World's 50 Best lists to the Laurent Perrier Award of Excellence, Tatler Restaurant Awards – Most Consistently Excellent Restaurant, and a Lifetime Achievement Award for its owner, Michel Roux Jr. The Le Gavroche kitchen has trained some of the UK's most respected chefs, including Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White, Pierre Koffman, Monica Galetti, Jun Tanaka, and Bryn Williams, all of whom have now gone on to secure their own culinary successes.

A regular on our screens, Michel's television shows have included, MasterChef: The Professionals, Great British Food Revival, Food and Drink, Michel Roux's Service, Kitchen Impossible, First Class Chefs, Hidden Kitchen, and Tried and Tasted: The Ultimate Shopping List. Michel is also a regular presenter on the BBC's Saturday Kitchen Live.

In addition, Michel is the author of a number of cookbooks, including The French Kitchen, Cooking with the Master Chef, Le Gavroche Cookbook, The Marathon Chef, Matching Food and Wine, A Life In The Kitchen, and Les Abats. In his most recent cookbook, The French Revolution, he revisits classic dishes from his traditional French upbringing but takes a modern approach that adapts his favorite recipes to suit the modern home cook.

Always keen to support and develop the hospitality industry, Michel raises money for many charities including, The Roux Scholarship, The Savoy Educational Trust, and VICTA.

