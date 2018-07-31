Michelle Major Makes a Splash and Joins Wet Lubricants

With owner Michael Trigg's return to managing the company this year, Michelle's high-profile hire is the latest in several big moves from Wet. Trigg launched a fresh, new, reinvented look for the entire Wet® product line at the ANME Tradeshow in July, and has been fully immersed in evolving his team and his brand. "I'm thrilled that Michelle has signed on – with her considerable sales background and her experience in lubes, she's the perfect addition to our team as we begin to rock the market."

As Wet's Eastern U.S. Brand Ambassador, Michelle will be responsible for bringing this new look to everyone west of the Mississippi. Teaming up with Joe Pascolla, who covers the Western U.S., the two will provide free slat wall displays, counter displays and testers to stores and distributors that want to sell the new products. "I'm so excited to partner with someone like Michelle," said Pascolla. "We both love working with new people and getting the word out about Wet – it's a blast to talk product and feed off each other's enthusiasm!"

Bruce Fleming, Sales Manager at Wet®, appreciates Michelle's familiarity with the adult industry. "It's fantastic that Michelle is an industry vet. She knows the business and has great contacts – it's obvious that she's an expert at building relationships."

All smiles, Michelle is eager to start store visits, trainings and get in front of new clients. "If you're interested in Wet or curious about the award-winning new look, please get in touch. Feel free to call or email any time – michelle@trigglabs.com or (702) 863-8469. I'm ready to get my feet wet and make a splash with this team!"

Founded by Michael Trigg in 1989, Trigg Laboratories, Inc. manufactures premium sexual wellness products including the world's bestselling lines of personal lubricants and intimacy products. Trigg Laboratories develops, formulates and packages all of Wet's 80+ products onsite. Currently available in nearly 70 countries worldwide, Wet® is available nationwide at all leading retailers where personal products are sold. For more information about Trigg Laboratories, Inc. visit www.trigglaboratories.com .

