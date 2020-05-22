Michelle Obama's When We All Vote Announces Bipartisan Program with Mayors Across the Country to Increase Voter Participation

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When We All Vote, a national nonpartisan organization, launched Civic Cities , a new initiative that encourages mayors to use their voices, governing authority and convening power to mobilize civic leaders, business leaders and community members to increase voter participation in their communities. The initiative launched with a bipartisan group of 31 founding mayors from across the country with the goal of recruiting more of our nation's mayors.

On a call with the United States Conference of Mayors Thursday, When We All Vote Board Chair Valerie Jarrett joined Co-Chair Michelle Obama as she announced the new initiative and urged more mayors to join this effort. As mayors continue to work hard to keep their cities safe amid the ongoing impact of Covid-19, When We All Vote's Civic Cities initiative will work with local leaders to help ensure their constituents have fair and safe access to polls. Mayors interested in being a part of this effort to increase voter participation can get involved here .

"Voting is bigger than any one party, one issue, one candidate or one election," Michelle Obama said. "We've got to strengthen our democracy from the bottom up and ensure that more Americans participate in every single election, from the local school board to Congress. That's why I launched When We All Vote, and it's why we're partnering with our nation's mayors to make sure that every eligible voter in every community can freely, fairly and safely make their voices heard."

"My first job in public service was working for the city of Chicago. I learned that change begins at the local level and saw firsthand the tremendous impact mayors have on the lives of their constituents. In the White House I had the privilege of working closely with all our nation's mayors," said When We All Vote Board Chair Valerie Jarrett. "Mayors know their cities best and have the power to use their voice, their governing authority and convening power to help change the culture of voting in their cities in order to significantly increase participation."

Civic Cities will also celebrate and recognize mayors who use innovative and high-impact approaches to engage voters and share successful practices among mayors nationally. By joining Civic Cities, mayors commit to increasing voter registration and participation in their cities by:

Mobilizing local civic leaders, business leaders, community members and stakeholders in voter engagement efforts to safely register and get out the vote in their communities;

in their communities; Sharing promising practices with the Civic Cities network of mayors; and,

Acting as trusted messengers in their communities to share information and resources for voters to safely make their voices heard.

Many Civic Cities founding mayors are already working to ensure their constituents do not have to choose between their health and safety and exercising their right to vote. Milwaukee, WI Mayor Tom Barrett supports the Safe Vote Program – a proposal to mail absentee ballot applications to all of Milwaukee's roughly 300,000 registered voters. Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Board of Elections announced the Vote Safe DC campaign to ensure every vote is counted and everyone, from voters to election workers, feels safe.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock:

"In Denver, we work across city government to ensure that voting is accessible and secure. We provide ballots in seven languages; offer same day voter registration and vote-at-home ballots for people with disabilities; and we have 37 ballot drop boxes across the city that are open 24 hours a day. We also recently deployed a mobile vote center to reach traditionally underserved areas and those with fewer public facilities. As the national push for vote-by-mail continues to grow, I am excited to work with my fellow mayors to share what works in Denver and how we can ensure our voters are safe and healthy".

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price:

"As mayors, we know that our cities thrive when our residents are engaged, and that's why in Fort Worth we engage our constituents before they head to the polls. We created the city's first online public forum for our residents to share and vote on new ideas to improve the city, and our younger residents help us address some of our toughest challenges through SteerFW . Even amid a pandemic, we will continue to engage our voters and ensure they feel civically engaged, empowered and safe."

In the 2016 election, almost half of eligible voters did not cast a ballot, and in local elections, the statistics are even more alarming – fewer than 15 percent of eligible voters turned out to elect the mayors and councilmembers who make decisions every day that directly impact their communities. As trusted voices, mayors have the power to substantially increase the number of people in their communities who cast a ballot, and are uniquely positioned to mobilize civic leaders, business leaders, school systems, local colleges, community members and stakeholders.

Many cities are working to improve voter engagement and participation, and Civic Cities creates a national platform for mayors to learn from one another. All mayors are invited to join the 31 founding mayors to participate in the Civic Cities program, and can learn more and get involved here.

The full list of 31 Civic Cities founding members is below:

Atlanta, GA : Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

: Mayor Augusta, GA : Mayor Hardie Davis

: Mayor Austin, TX : Mayor Steve Adler

: Mayor Boston, MA : Mayor Marty Walsh

: Mayor Carmel, IN : Mayor James Brainard

: Mayor Chattanooga, TN : Mayor Andy Berke

: Mayor Chicago, IL : Mayor Lori Lightfoot

: Mayor Dayton, OH : Mayor Nan Whaley

: Mayor Denver, CO : Mayor Michael Hancock

: Mayor Detroit, MI : Mayor Mike Duggan

: Mayor Durham, NC : Mayor Steve Schewel

: Mayor Ft. Worth, TX : Mayor Betsy Price

: Mayor Grand Rapids, MI : Mayor Rosalynn Bliss

: Mayor Houston, TX : Mayor Sylvester Turner

: Mayor Lansing, MI : Mayor Andy Schor

: Mayor Los Angeles : Mayor Eric Garcetti

: Mayor Louisville, KY : Mayor Greg Fischer

: Mayor Madison, WI : Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

: Mayor Mesa, AZ : Mayor John Giles

: Mayor Milwaukee, WI : Mayor Tom Barrett

: Mayor Minneapolis, MN : Mayor Jacob Frey

: Mayor Orlando, FL : Mayor Buddy Dyer

: Mayor Parkland, FL : Mayor Christine Hunschofsky

: Mayor Philadelphia, PA : Mayor James Kenney

: Mayor Phoenix, AZ : Mayor Kate Gallego

: Mayor Reno, NV : Mayor Hillary Schieve

: Mayor San Leandro, CA : Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter

: Mayor Scranton, PA : Mayor Paige Cognetti

: Mayor Tacoma, WA : Mayor Victoria Woodards

: Mayor Washington, DC : Mayor Muriel Bowser

: Mayor West Sacramento, CA : Mayor Christopher Cabaldon

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. Launched by Michelle Obama, the organization is committed to closing the race and age voting gap and empowering all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies, with the ultimate goal of changing the culture around voting.

Michelle Obama is joined in this effort by fellow Co-Chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.

In the leadup to the 2018 Midterm Elections, When We All Vote organized over 2,500 local voter registration events across the country, engaged 200 million Americans online about the significance of voting, and texted nearly four million voters the resources to register and get out to vote.

In 2020, When We All Vote is helping to lead in voter education, registration and volunteer engagement. In response to Covid-19, When We All Vote is leading the fight for fair and safe elections by supporting the expansion of access to vote-by-mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration so every American can make their voices heard on Election Day.

SOURCE When We All Vote

Related Links

whenweallvote.org

