Michelle Poole Named President of Crocs, Inc.

Ms. Poole has served as our Executive Vice President, Chief Product and Merchandising Officer since April 2020. Prior to this, she served as our Senior Vice President and Chief Product and Merchandising Officer since 2014. In addition to her product and merchandising responsibilities, she assumed responsibility for our Marketing function in 2017.

Ms. Poole has nearly three decades of experience and proven success in the development of several other product and lifestyle brands including Sperry Top-Sider, Timberland, Kangol, Converse, MTV Europe and Pepe Jeans where she held a range of marketing, merchandising & product management roles.

"Since joining the Crocs team, Michelle has had a profound impact on the trajectory and success of the Crocs business. I am proud to appoint Michelle to the role of president," Rees said. "As a brand, we have proven resilient in the face of adversity and are emerging from this crisis with renewed confidence and optimism. This change will provide an even more effective and cohesive go-to-market strategy to achieve our long-term brand and commercial goals. We are confident that Michelle's track record and leadership will continue to fuel sustainable growth in 2021 and beyond."

"It is a privilege to lead such a talented team and to act as steward of this incredible global brand," added Poole. "I could not be more excited by the opportunity to integrate our teams globally, enhance our go-to-market strategy and grow the Crocs brand for years to come."

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2020, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This press release includes estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations regarding long term revenue and business strength and profit growth. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 outbreak and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; current global financial conditions, including economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

