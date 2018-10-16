NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle S. Bradbury, M.D., Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Medicine at Memorial S. Kettering Cancer Center.

Memorial S. Kettering Cancer Center in New York City is the world's oldest and largest private cancer care center. Having assisted in the health and wellness of patients for the past 130 years, the cancer center keeps their patients, "at the center of all" their work and is constantly thinking about how they can "support you and your loved ones at every turn." Ensuring that their patients receive the quality care that they deserve, Memorial S. Kettering Cancer Center provides the most innovative and recent discoveries in cancer research, including the implementation of several techniques which includes, Immunotherapy, one of the most promising ways in the treatment of cancer.

Michelle S. Bradbury, M.D., Ph.D. has been an integral part of the cancer center for over 14 years, and is Co-Director of a National Cancer Institute awarded Nanomedicine Center (MSK-Comell Center for Translation of Cancer Nanomedicines), Director of Intraoperative Imaging, and a Professor of Radiology, holding a joint appointment in the Molecular Pharmacology program at the Sloan Kettering Institute.

Prior to initiating her medical training, she received a PhD in the Engineering and Radiological Sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has more than 20 years of experience as a clinician-scientist in the molecular imaging and radiological sciences, and has been actively involved in translational and clinical nanomaterials research for nearly 11 years.

Specializing in Nanomedicine and Neuroradiology, Dr. Bradbury's areas of expertise includes using PET-CT, MRI, and optical imaging of the brain, neck, and/or spine to diagnose conditions related to the nervous system. Dr. Bradbury has co-developed clinically-translated "ultrasmall tumor-targeting, PET-optical silica nanoparticle probes for image-guided surgical treatment of cancerous tissues, drug delivery, and sensing abnormal physiology or metabolism in the perioperative setting."

Certified by the American Board of Radiology in Diagnostic Radiology, along with a Certificate of Added Qualification in Neuroradiology, Dr. Bradbury graduated from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences located in Washington D.C. Subsequently, she completed an Internship in Surgery, Residency in Diagnostic Radiology, and a Fellowship in Neuroradiology at Bowman Gray School of Medicine-Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Dr. Bradbury is an active member of a number of nanomedicine and imaging societies, including the American College of Radiology, the World Molecular Imaging Congress, and the American Society of Nanomedicine.

When she is not working, Dr. Bradbury enjoys architecture, going to museums, oil painting, and traveling.

