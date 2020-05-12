Michiel De Jongh Will Join the crop.zone Advisory Board

AACHEN, Germany, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- crop.zone GmbH (Aachen-Germany) is pleased to announce the expansion of its advisory board. This board helps shape and guide the strategy of crop.zone hybrid herbicide, working closely with the leadership team to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

"I am very pleased to have been asked to join the Board of Advisors for crop.zone and support its strategic planning and execution in the marketplace," said Michiel De Jongh . "crop.zone offers the next generation of hybrid herbicide and the team has the expertise and experience to make a big impact in this transforming market segment."

"We are honored to welcome Michiel to our Advisory Board," said Dirk Vandenhirtz, Chief Executive Officer and founder of crop.zone.

About Michiel De Jongh

Michiel holds an M.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering & Management Science from Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. While he grew up in the Netherlands, Michiel spent the last 15 years living abroad in Spain, the US, Argentina, Korea, Ukraine and Canada, working for a leading Fortune-500 agriculture company. During that time, he held a variety of roles, from Human Resources to Sales and Operations, and for the last eight years was heading businesses for the last 10 years in executive capacity. Earlier in his career, Michiel worked in business, consulting and in an entrepreneurial role as co-founder of a business incubator. Michiel is passionate about modern agriculture and the role we play as an industry in feeding a growing population in a sustainable and cost-effective manner, with innovative products, applications and services.

About crop.zone

The mission of crop.zone GmbH is to enable sustainable CO2 binding in the soil with an alternative mode of action. Through the combination of conductive liquid and electrical weed control, the effectiveness of the treatment can be greatly increased and extended to the root cells.

