Michigan Artist Creates Handmade Petoskey Stone Jewelry Gifts

LAKE ANN, Mich., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Childs is an artist living in Lake Ann, Michigan and is the owner of Jewelry By Jake. With the launch of his new website, Jake's unique creations have created quite the buzz around the region. Currently, you will find his handmade Petoskey stone and beach rock jewelry collections sold in a few retail stores throughout Northern Michigan. But, the latest addition of the new eCommerce website is now allowing Jewelry By Jake to sell to handmade jewelry lovers across the globe.

Handmade Sterling Silver, Petoskey Stone, & Leather Bracelet - Jewelry By Jake Handmade Sterling Silver & Natural Stone Stud Earrings - Color Clash Stud Earrings

The initial jewelry collection includes a handmade Petoskey stone bracelet , Petoskey stone necklace , Michigan sterling silver dangle earrings , and color clash stud earrings. Each piece of jewelry is created by Jake and is made of premium materials like .925 sterling silver, genuine leather, and high-quality stones. These stunning pieces of jewelry are designed for people who love Michigan and its natural beauty. The jewelry makes the perfect gift for those who call their Michigan home or favorite place to vacation.

Jake says, "Letting creativity flow is a passion that fuels my designs. In 2010 it all started with a homemade polishing wheel and a bucket full of stones found on my favorite beach in Northern Michigan. Since then I have become a self-taught lapidary artist, freestyle silversmith, and creative designer with my unique style and processes. Creating art from natures design holds a special feeling unlike any other. Some people ask why I chose to redirect my life down this path. My response is that I didn't choose the path, the path chose me."

If you are looking for the perfect gift for that special someone, male or female, Jake creates jewelry for all people and styles. From holidays and anniversaries to birthdays and weddings, the charm of Northern Michigan and natural stones is always a genuine thought and gift. You can see all of Jewelry By Jake's beautiful handmade Northern Michigan jewelry, by visiting the online store here .

