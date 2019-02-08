Michigan Auto Law Attorney Steve Gursten Files Lawsuit for Hickory Hollow Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Victim

Gursten, who is the current president of American Association for Justice's Traumatic Brain Injury Litigation Group, and attorney Gordon Johnson, the nation's top carbon monoxide poisoning lawyer, will both be representing Ms. Jordan.

On Ms. Jordan's behalf, Gursten and Johnson have filed a negligence lawsuit against Hickory Hollow and its owner, Huntington Management, L.L.C., alleging Ms. Jordan's carbon monoxide poisoning was the direct and proximate result of their failure to properly inspect and to maintain its premises' boilers in safe working condition and their failure to maintain adequate ventilation for Ms. Jordan's residence.

The attached photo depicts the actual conditions of the premises at Hickory Hollow Cooperative apartments that resulted from the negligent maintenance of its boiler connected to a chimney system.

"The negligence by Hickory Hollow and Huntington Management exposed Ms. Jordan to dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide which has caused her to suffer carbon monoxide poisoning, resulting in severe, permanent and irreversible injuries," Gursten said.

In the lawsuit they're filing on Ms. Jordan's behalf, Gursten and Johnson provide the following details about the injuries Ms. Jordan has suffered:

Severe brain damage (affecting her cognitive and psychological functioning, including, but not limited to maturity and socialization)

Disability

Pain and suffering

Physical impairment

Mental anguish

Inconvenience

Loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, both in the past and continuing permanently into her future

Additionally, Gursten stated Ms. Jordan has incurred – and will continue to do so in the future – expenses for her medical care and treatment. Ms. Jordan has also suffered a loss of her ability to earn an income in the future.

Significantly, recent news reports show that Ms. Jordan is the only resident of Hickory Hollow who has fallen prey to carbon monoxide poisoning. At least one news outlet has reported a carbon monoxide-related death and one person being hospitalized.

