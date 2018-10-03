Michigan Chamber Applauds Bold Action Taken By House Energy Committee In Reporting Small Wireless Communications Facilities Deployment Act To The House Floor

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce today issued the following statement in response to House Energy Committee passage of much-needed legislation to support the deployment of advanced wireless technology.

"Today, people everywhere are using wirelessly connected devices for nearly everything and this is especially true in business," said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "SB 637 standardizes regulations for advanced wireless technology deployment across Michigan allowing wireless providers to keep up with consumer demand and prepare our state for the innovative technologies of the future."

"Laws from our flip phone-past need to catch up with the wireless technologies of today and the future," said Dan Papineau, Director of Tax Policy and Regulatory Affairs for the Michigan Chamber. "With over 1,800 local units of government regulating the installation of advanced wireless technologies, it is no wonder Michigan has been missing out on billions of dollars in private investment to other states."

"Twenty-five states have already passed legislation similar to SB 637 and in order for Michigan to compete for jobs, private investment, and the wireless technology of the future, we must standardize and simplify regulations surrounding the deployment of new, advanced wireless technologies," added Papineau.

"Data traffic per smart phone is projected to grow five-fold in three short years," continued Papineau. "The need for advanced wireless technologies are important not only to individual users but also for the advancement of smart cities, 5G technology, and autonomous vehicles."

"As the auto capital of the world, Michigan must foster an environment that allows the future of mobility to flourish here in our state, and that starts with enacting reasonable and standardized regulations on the deployment of advanced wireless technology as laid out in SB 637," Papineau concluded.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing over 5,800 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce who employ over one million Michigan residents. The Michigan Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

