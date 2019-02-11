Michigan Chamber Applauds Senate Passage Of HCR 1 To Disapprove The Governor's Overreaching Executive Order

"The Michigan Chamber has been a strong advocate for legislation to improve the administrative rules process and permitting procedures at the DEQ," said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "We applaud the Michigan Senate for exercising the Legislature's constitutional authority to disapprove the Governor's overreaching Executive Order."

"Today, 22 members of the State Senate reaffirmed the constitutional principle that the State of Michigan has three branches of government, separate and equal," added Studley.

"Leadership matters, so we again commend State Representative Jim Lower (R-Cedar Lakes) for his effective leadership in sponsoring HCR 1, which was passed by House lawmakers last week," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy for the Michigan Chamber. "The lawmakers who voted for HCR 1 care about environmental quality and so does the Michigan Chamber."

"The Chamber is not opposed to reorganization of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for purposes of administrative efficiency," noted Studley. "However, we will continue to resist efforts to eliminate three necessary and important panels to provide oversight of the bureaucracy at the DEQ."

