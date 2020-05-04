Michigan Chamber Of Commerce And 30- Local Chambers Announce COVID-19 Relief And Recovery Agenda

LANSING, Mich., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based upon input from several thousand Chamber members located in all 83 counties and working throughout various industries and business sectors, the Michigan Chamber and 30 local and regional chambers released the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Agenda to help get Michigan's economy restarted.

"Chamber members agree that public safety is paramount while we also focus on protecting our economic health. The policy recommendations contained in this agenda will assist businesses in their efforts to provide safe workplaces and spaces for their employees and customers and create more certainty and clarity to reenergize Michigan's economy," said Steve Mitchell, Chair of the Michigan Chamber's board of directors.

"Michigan's employers and employees are resilient and we cannot ignore the negative impact that Michigan's response to COVID-19 is having on our economy. Some have already closed their doors for good and others are on the brink of losing everything," said Rich Studley, President and CEO of the Michigan Chamber. "By implementing the policies outlined in the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Agenda, businesses will be able to get back on their feet with greater strength and return to work more quickly."

"From the US Chamber in Washington D.C. to the Michigan Chamber in Lansing and local Chambers in communities all across Michigan, the Chamber Federation remains strong," said Jim Holcomb, Senior Executive Vice President for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. "The Michigan Chamber and the local Chambers who signed on to our agenda will advocate for policies that help our members recover quickly from this public health emergency and promote free enterprise and entrepreneurism. Now, more than ever, we must get back to the basics and foster our economic recovery from the ground up. That starts with our main street businesses in cities and towns all across Michigan."

Local Chambers in Support of COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Agenda:

Adrian Area Chamber of Commerce

Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce

Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce

Bay Area Chamber of Commerce (Bay County)

Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce

Blue Water Area Chamber of Commerce (Port Huron)

Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce

Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce

Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce

Fenton & Linden Regional Chamber of Commerce

Ferndale Area Chamber of Commerce

Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce

Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce

Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce

Jackson Chamber of Commerce

Lake Gogebic Area Chamber of Commerce

Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

Midland Business Alliance

Monroe County Chamber of Commerce

Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce

Oscoda AuSauble Chamber of Commerce

Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce

Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber of Commerce (Taylor)

Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce (Benton Harbor)

Stockbridge Area Chamber of Commerce

Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce

Tecumseh Area Chamber of Commerce

Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce

Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce



The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Related Links

http://www.michamber.com

