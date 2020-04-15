Michigan Chamber of Commerce And Mackinac Center Recommend Guiding Principles To Propel Michigan Recovery

"State policymakers' number one priority should be to protect the public health, but they must also acknowledge that businesses that can open responsibly with recognized safety protocols should be allowed to do so," said Rich Studley, president and CEO of Michigan Chamber. "Ultimately, it's going to be Michigan's entrepreneurs, job providers and their employees who will rebuild Michigan's economy. Government can help, but we don't need another new state department of economic recovery."

In order for the state to recover, the government needs to develop policies that will allow businesses to reopen and employees to safely return to work as soon as possible. The Chamber and Center's joint effort provides practical, commonsense principles that can guide policymakers as the state transitions out of this emergency and into a fast and full recovery.

"Government officials should also avoid playing favorites in developing policies for recovery," said Joe Lehman, president of the Mackinac Center. "Economic recovery efforts should be fair, broad-based and focused on making it easier for entrepreneurs to grow and for job creators to expand."

The guidelines call for policymakers to create clear and consistent expectations for employers. Decisions related to the emergency and recovery should be transparent, accompanied with supporting rationale. Even though these are unprecedented times, policymakers' role is still a limited one.

The guiding principles make it clear that there is no need to sacrifice public health for economic growth. A fast recovery is possible, and, with the right approach, Michigan's economy can come out of this stronger than before.

For a complete list of guiding principles: https://www.mackinac.org/archives/2020/GuidingPrinciplesforReEnergizing.pdf

