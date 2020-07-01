Michigan Chamber of Commerce Announces New Director of Environmental & Energy Affairs

LANSING, Mich., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber announces the appointment of Michael Alaimo, as Director of Environmental & Energy Affairs. Mike will be responsible for Chamber energy and environmental policies and initiatives. He is also responsible for staffing, organizing and directing the Chamber's policy advisory committee on energy and environment.

"We are excited to welcome Mike to our team," said Jim Holcomb, Senior Executive Vice President and General Council with Michigan Chamber. "Mike possesses the policy background and institutional knowledge necessary to be an effective advocate for Chamber members. Known for his issue expertise and strong relationships with policy makers and staff across state government, Mike has a reputation for getting things done."

"Joining the Michigan Chamber in this role is honestly a dream come true," said Michael Alaimo, Director of Environmental & Energy Affairs for the Michigan Chamber . "It is honor to join the leading voice for Michigan business and enterprise, particularly in the critical energy and environmental policy arena."

Alaimo has nearly ten years of experience in government affairs - serving as a legislative director and association executive. In 2016, he left the Michigan Legislature to lead the trade association Clean Fuels Michigan as their first executive director. Most recently, he worked in multi-state advocacy for the Renewable Natural Gas Coalition.

As a legislative director, Alaimo managed a diverse legislative agenda, excelled in coalition-building and worked extensively in several policy areas including energy, transportation, environment and healthcare. Under his leadership at Clean Fuels Michigan, he brought together the top companies and organizations in the region to push for policies that would improve the business climate and proliferation of clean transportation technologies.

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

