Michigan Chamber Of Commerce Applauds House Of Representatives For Passing HCR 1 To Reaffirm Separation Of Powers And To Protect Stakeholder Involvement On Environmental Oversight Committees

"Modifying properly enacted statutes requires the input and assent of both the Legislature and the Governor, which is why the Michigan Chamber supports disapproval of the E.O.," added Studley.

"We are disappointed that the Whitmer Administration did not make any effort to implement the new law before throwing in the towel via E.O.," stated Jason Geer, Director of Energy & Environmental Policy for the Michigan Chamber. "Expanding openness, accountability and transparency in environmental regulations and permitting is a priority for the Michigan Chamber."

"We commend State Representative Jim Lower (R-Cedar Lake) for his leadership in sponsoring this important resolution," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy for the Michigan Chamber. "We strongly support HCR 1 and encourage swift action and approval by the Michigan Senate."

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents approximately 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

