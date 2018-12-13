Michigan Chamber Of Commerce Successful In Fight To Improve State's Paid Sick Leave, Minimum Wage Laws

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce today issued the following statement after Governor Snyder signed much-needed legislation to improve Michigan's new mandatory paid sick leave and minimum wage laws. The Michigan Chamber and its members have been voicing concerns about both laws since they were adopted by the State Legislature in September.

"We want to thank lawmakers for prioritizing and Governor Snyder for signing this important legislation," said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "Without these changes, these laws as adopted would have had a negative impact on employee/employer relations and would have taken an economic wrecking ball to Michigan's overall competitiveness."

"The Michigan Chamber delivered powerful advocacy on behalf of members by actively lobbying lawmakers to correct serious flaws in both the paid sick leave and minimum wage laws prior to their March 2019 effective date," noted Jim Holcomb, Executive Vice President & General Counsel for the Michigan Chamber. "We fought for and won commonsense solutions to practical problems on behalf of our members."

"Since day one, the Michigan Chamber has been a fierce advocate for changes to both laws," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy for the Michigan Chamber. "In regard to paid sick leave, our goal was to find a balance between requiring that employees have access to paid sick leave and making the law reasonable, workable and in-line with what the 10 other states with mandatory paid sick leave laws require."

"Without improvements to the new minimum wage law, Michigan would have had one of the highest minimum wage rates in the country, thereby making our state uncompetitive in the race for jobs and forcing many employers to make tough decisions, including cutting back staffing hours, increasing costs and reducing other investments in employees or their business," Block explained. "The legislation signed into law today is a great victory for the Chamber and our members and will help keep Michigan moving forward."

