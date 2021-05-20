Michigan Chamber Pleased That Governor Announced The Easing Of Some COVID-19 Restrictions - But Frustrated With Lack Of Action On MIOSHA Permanent Rules

Lansing, Mich., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber issued the following statement today in response to Governor Whitmer's anouncement that, come Monday, Michigan will begin to relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions. While the Chamber agrees the announcement today is a step in the right direction, they questioned why there hasn't been an announcement or action on the the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (MIOSHA) proposed permanent COVID-19 Workforce rules.

"For over a year, Michiganders have been subjected to an endless stream of arbitrary, confusing and constantly changing state orders from Lansing," said Jim Holcomb, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for the Michigan Chamber. "The Governor's announcement today is a step in the right direction towards more fully reopening Michigan's economy but the devil is in the details."

"In addition to easing the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) restrictions, we remain hopeful that the Governor will move swiftly to order MIOSHA to withdraw their proposed permanent COVID-19 workplace rules, which are scheduled for a public hearing on May 26," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement for the Michigan Chamber. "It's time to more fully turn the page on these restrictions, especially as COVID cases continue to trend down and vaccination rates trend up.

"Governors of all political persuasions are moving decisively to reopen their states; Michigan should too," concluded Block. "But that has to involve withdrawing the MIOSHA's proposed permanent COVID-19 workplace rules and stopping the nonsense."

The Michigan Chamber has been playing a leadership role in the Reopen Michigan Safely coalition. The coalition was announced on March 4, 2021, and has since grown to include 59 Michigan business organizations representing tens of thousands of Michigan job providers.

