Michigan Chamber Statement on Biden's Proposed COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber issued the following statement in response to the Biden Administration's announcement that it will pursue a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standard requiring employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccination or weekly testing.

"Not all states are alike and not all businesses are alike but, in Michigan, this type of top-down state government mandate will have a devastating impact on jobs and the economy," said Rich Studley, President and CEO of the Michigan Chamber.

"It is unclear whether OSHA has clear legal authority to arbitrarily impose this regulatory burden on employers and employees," continued Studley. "Job providers should be trusted to work with their employees to determine the best course of action on vaccines and other H.R. policies and to operate free of undue governmental infererence."

"For over a year and a half, Michigan employers have been working to follow CDC, OSHA and MIOSHA guidance and keep their employees, customers and workplaces safe from COVID-19," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement for the Chamber.

"While we agree that increasing the number of vaccinated individuals is a sensible goal and an effective strategy to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, the President's plan goes too far," continued Block. "Employers should not be forced to require employees to get vaccinated or check their vaccination status.

"This proposal creates winners and losers, pits employers against their employees and, given Michigan's fierce talent market, will almost certainly have the unintended consequence of causing vaccine resistant or vaccine hesitant to quit jobs at places of business with more than 100 employees and look for employment elsewhere," concluded Block.

