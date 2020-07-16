Michigan Company Launches New Product Line for Hand Sanitizer & More

TROY, Mich., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Michigan-based manufacturer is expanding manufacturing capacity for hand sanitizer and other essential products under a new brand name: Clenova. Clenova will focus on hand sanitizers, soaps, surface cleaners, and other high-demand cleaning and sanitizing products. The new product line is a division of Pantero, a leading Michigan-based supplier of janitorial, warehouse, safety and packaging supplies.

Andrew Reid, the Director of Operations for Clenova products, says, "The Clenova brand will enable us to focus our efforts on the essential products our distributers and their customers need now to stay open safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are expanding our manufacturing capacity for these supplies to meet the current demand."

As part of the brand launch, Clenova now has a new website at clenova.com with the tagline "The Future is Clean."

Hand sanitizer is the first product offered under the new Clenova brand. Over the last several months, they have ramped up manufacturing and bottling capabilities for liquid and gel hand sanitizers to meet rising demand. These products will now be distributed under the Clenova brand through their distribution partners. Over the coming weeks, the brand plans to add new products, including a hand sanitizer dispenser, surface cleaners and disinfectants, and hand soaps.

All of the Clenova hand sanitizers are manufactured in the USA in FDA-registered manufacturing facilities using U.S.-sourced raw materials to ensure quality, availability and compliance. Clenova hand sanitizers will be available through Clenova distribution partners or directly for large institutional buyers in healthcare, education, retail, government and industry.

Mr. Reid says, "Right now, cleaning and sanitizing is of vital importance to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and other dangerous pathogens. We have created the Clenova brand to better meet the needs of our Fortune-500 customers and distributers. Together, we are ensuring a cleaner, and healthier, future."

About Clenova

Clenova is a supplier of cleaning, health and safety products headquartered in Troy, Michigan. They specialize in the in the manufacture of hand sanitizers, soaps, surface cleaners and disinfectants, which are available through their distribution partners and to large institutional buyers. Clenova's mission is to manufacture the essential cleaning and sanitizing products needed in healthcare, education, retail and other industries to ensure safe, healthy and clean environments. Clenova is a division of Pantero, a leading supplier of janitorial, warehouse, safety and packaging supplies. Visit clenova.com to learn more. At Clenova, the future is clean!

SOURCE Clenova

