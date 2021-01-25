Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation Seeks Nominations for Leading Women in IT

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation is seeking nominations for its fifth Woman of the Year in Technology award. The nonprofit organization will recognize a woman in Michigan leading or driving change for women in technology careers or fields of study.

"Making the technology field representative of the communities where we live is an effort that requires commitment and passion from so many people," said Chris Rydzewski, executive director of MCWT. "Our industry is filled with role models and change agents and this is our moment to shine a light on those who continue to use their influence to create a positive impact on women's lives."

To qualify, the nominee must be a woman in Michigan who embodies MCWT's mission of inspiring and growing women in technology. This person leads or has led significant positive change for women working, teaching or studying IT and computer-related careers and fields of study. MCWT's previous "Woman of the Year in Technology" was Diane Jones, executive director, administration, information and technology services, office of the vice president for information technology and chief information officer, University of Michigan.

Recipients do not need to be members of MCWT to win. Nomination forms are available on the nonprofit's website; all submissions must be emailed to [email protected] by March 9, 2021. There is no fee to submit. Nominations may be made by the nominee or by someone else on their behalf.

MCWT will present the 2021 award during a ceremony at its virtual Executive Connection Summit on May 11. This year's theme is "Shaping Your Digital Narrative." For more information about MCWT's vision to make Michigan the No. 1 state for women in technology, visit www.mcwt.org.

The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation supports Michigan's female IT workforce, students, corporate partners, schools and the overall community with programming, scholarships, networking, learning, mentoring, and technology experiences. Find more information at www.mcwt.org and connect via LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation

