Michigan Entrepreneur's Newest Product to Debut June 6 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapping into his passion and success as a home décor business owner and innovator, Michigan-based entrepreneur Adam Kasha is back with a new venture, Vunder Brands double-walled designs. Kasha will introduce one of his new candleholders to millions of viewers when it is unveiled June 6 at 4 p.m. EST on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Vunder is a collection of the world's finest and most versatile handblown containers, which introduces a new product concept to home décor enthusiasts. The company's Tahiti Tealight will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Ellen unboxes the content of her latest subscription box, BE KIND, in front of 4 million viewers and 21,000 box subscribers. While viewers will be surprised and delighted by the beautiful vessel's unique capabilities, many may not know the journey that Kasha experienced to bring his latest brand to market.

Kasha, an avid rock and mineral collector, entrepreneur, and business owner, began a company called Akasha Crystals that sourced semiprecious stone figurines, natural minerals and jewelry from around the globe and sold them wholesale to more than 1,000 independent retailers worldwide. By 2002, Akasha had become the leading U.S. mass retail brand in decorative fillers — the stones, sands, shells, sea glass and other accessories that complement the display of flowers and candles. Akasha was recognized nationally by Inc. magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years from 2007 to 2012.

"Through my experience in the decorative filler space, I discovered an opportunity to introduce a premium and versatile décor option that is stylish and functional," Kasha said. "Vunder is expanding product offerings for consumers through our double-walled, airtight containers and our hope is to offer a beautiful, customizable design component for homes, hospitality and wedding venues."

What makes Vunder's styles unique is the hand-blown glass designs that allow users to customize the look of their vase or candleholder with beautiful and personal items. Situated separately from flowers or candles in their own "wall," the filler materials are also kept clean. Ellen's BE KIND box is a curated collection of items to spread kindness every day. The Vunder Tahiti Tealight was selected for inclusion in the June 2019 box.

Vunder products are available online at www.vunder.com; Bed, Bath & Beyond; and Amazon. Products retail for $15-$70 depending on style and size.

To view the Vunder collection or purchase the Tahiti Tealight as seen on Ellen, visit www.vunder.com and @VunderBrands on Instagram.

About Vunder

Vunder® is the world's only double-walled glass container with a fillable and resealable interior for decoration. Vunder's unprecedented watertight interior allows any decorative accent to be displayed with flowers or candles. Vunder's versatility allows hospitality professionals and home decorators to quickly transform and personalize space. Vunder has been granted 14 US patents for utility and design, and 5 EU patent registrations.

