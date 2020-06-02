Michigan firm TusStar receives U.S. lab approval for NMV95+ mask products with a nano-scale surface, headband design

In addition to a viral filtration efficiency of 99.8% reported through U.S. Nelson Lab tests, the NMV95+ products passed a N95 sample test in National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) labs and are moving ahead through the final quality assurance (QA) process.

Not only does the middle meltblown material in the NMV95 mask provide a filtration rate of over 95%, but the super strong droplet repellent top layer of NMV95 can block 90% of small particles and water droplets as well. Because of this, the NMV95 masks can last 10 times longer than regular N95 mask.

The products are designed with soft-sewn stretch knit ties and carefully crafted inner mask design to provide a comfortable fit that is easy to wear for long stretches and is exceptionally breathable while shielding users from respiratory droplets and other particulate matter during the current COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

A new Neatrition anti-fog glass cloth has also been introduced for mask users who wear glasses or goggles. The product has been very popular in hospitals in Wuhan, China and Italy. A single application of the cloth can make glasses or goggles free of fog for 24 hours of use and the cloths can be reused at least 100 times. Currently the first 50 mask purchasers can get $9 worth anti-fog cloths free by applying coupon code antifog50 with their online order.

Neatrition worked with Tsinghua University, a major research university in Beijing, to develop and create these new nano medical masks. They are made in labs in China and overseen by academic researchers to ensure clean standards and a top-of-the-line product.

"The nano-scale top layer structures are similar to a shark skin. Shark skin has those micro nano sharp teeth that make them much cleaner than whales," said TusStar President Frank Ni. "With U.S. Nelson Lab and NIOSH N95 certification test approval we are ready to move forward with the next innovation of this breakthrough product."

TusStar is donating 10 masks to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for every 100 sold. The first delivery of masks was made on May 29.

Visit the TusStar One Market website to purchase masks at https://www.tusstaronemarket.com/ . A 5-mask package sells for $20, plus tax and shipping. Quantities of 500 masks are available at a discounted rate. Contact TusStar to inquire about full lab testing and production standards.

Contact:

Frank Ni, President of TusStar

email [email protected] or phone 734-255-4816

Video: https://vimeo.com/407278051/9ddac1bb8e

SOURCE TusStar

