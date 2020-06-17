Michigan Lakefront Paradise Set for July 13th Interluxe.com Online Auction

METAMORA, Mich., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interluxe, the nation's pioneering luxury real estate online auction company, is pleased to offer chance to own a piece of Lake Lapeer. With endless amenities, this stunning home provides supreme luxury living. Previously listed at $3.5 million, it's set to be auctioned online with a starting bid of only $1,000,000 on Monday, July 13th.

www.Interluxe.com/12519

This warm and inviting lakefront home is an extraordinary rare masterpiece featuring the finest appointments and unique amenities throughout. The Michigan Lakefront Paradise home is an exceptional masterpiece showcasing gorgeous panoramic views, timeless architecture and design, and exquisite details including the finest custom millwork and expert craftsmanship. Situated on over 1 acre, the property is complete with 135± feet of private all sports lake frontage. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 full and 1 partial bathrooms, this home accommodates gracious living and entertaining.

Control your home on any device with the smart house system. The fully automated home comes with all of the bells and whistles including an elevator, energy efficient geothermal heat, heated 5-car garage, slate roof, trex dock with lift, dog spa, and much more!

The open floorplan features a spacious layout with 8,000 ± sq. ft. of carefully designed living spaces. The chef's kitchen is complete with three Subzero refrigerators, Wolf 6 burner with griddle stove, steam oven, heated drawer, and four sinks. The master suite has an amazing spa bathroom complete with steam shower, heated floors and a fireside soaking tub.

Perfect for any hobbyist, the impressive lower level features a golf simulator, movie theater, billiards lounge and bar, executive library with private wine tasting room and arts and crafts room. Enjoy premium outdoor living in the backyard complete with a poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen and resort-style pool with swimming jets and easy access ramp. Picturesque landscaping provides privacy to enjoy your lakeside firepit and sandy beach.

The owners of this stellar property have chosen to offer it through online auction because "the auction's fast, firm closing date allows them to move on with their lives," according to Interluxe President, Scott Kirk. "High end properties, even the most desirable, tend to sit on the market for months waiting for the right buyer. Interluxe has been successful by accessing a larger pool of buyers, who can participate in the online auction from wherever they are in the world. With more competitive bidding, a fair market value is easier to obtain — an advantage that both buyers and sellers appreciate," says Kirk.

Prospective buyers and representatives are welcome to visit the properties Friday, July 10th through Sunday, July 12th. Brokers are fully protected! More information about the properties including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

The sale is being conducted in cooperation with the listing agent, William Brundage of Coldwell Banker Weir Manual.

About Interluxe:

Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. More information is available at http://www.Interluxe.com

