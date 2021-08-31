Michigan Medicine Study Identifies Knowledge Gaps and Develops Strategies for Mitigating Financial Toxicity During Breast Cancer Treatment

Breast cancer patients not adhering to treatment until receiving financial assistance put their health at serious risk. Tweet this

Senior study author Reshma Jagsi, M.D., D.Phil., Newman Family Professor and deputy chair of radiation oncology at Michigan Medicine and director of the University of Michigan Center for Bioethics and Social Sciences in Medicine, said, "This work offers compelling detail about the causes and consequences of the heartbreaking financial toxicity experienced by women diagnosed with breast cancer. Actionable insights for how best to intervene to mitigate the impact of financial toxicity are best provided from women who have walked this path themselves. Women funded by The Pink Fund so generously provided their wisdom to us as researchers about what they wished they had known, what they wished had been done, and when, so that we now use that information to begin to change the factors within our control that drive the terrible problem of financial toxicity."

"Financial toxicity is an important unmet need in the treatment of breast cancer patients, and many patients going through financial difficulties will not adhere to treatment until they receive financial assistance putting their health at significant risk," said Molly MacDonald, founder of The Pink Fund and who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2005. "The results of this study will help us take the next patient-facing steps in meeting those needs." The Pink Fund provides 90-day nonmedical cost-of-living expenses to breast cancer patients in active treatment so they can focus on healing, raising their families and returning to the workplace. Each month, The Pink Fund provides between $60,000 and $85,000 in financial assistance to breast cancer patients. By the end of June 2021, The Pink Fund had provided $5 million in support to breast cancer patients in need.

"These findings are important because it shows us how we can use patient voices and insights to find solutions to thorny problems--when problems are as tough as financial toxicity, it often appears so daunting that researchers don't know where to start. We showed how asking patients about their experiences and placing these experiences within an empirical framework can point to strategies for mitigation. In conjunction with wider systems-level changes that focus on policy and insurance, research efforts focusing on our novel findings can work at the individual level to improve the experiences of patients that are dealing with cancer," said study first author Laila Gharzai, M.D., who completed the work as a fellow at Michigan Medicine and is now at Northwestern University.

Patients applying for support from The Pink Fund must currently be in treatment for breast cancer. For more information on applying for financial assistance from The Pink Fund, visit here.

About The Pink Fund

The mission of The Pink Fund is to mitigate the financial burdens of breast cancer patients in active treatment by providing a bridge between hardship and recovery via direct non-medical financial assistance, financial navigation, health literacy and education. The Pink Fund grant program helps patients and their families by making payments for critical nonmedical expenses such as housing, utilities, transportation and health insurance. Payments are made directly to creditors with a cap of up to $3000 for up to 90 days.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pat Baskin, CKC Agency

[email protected]

C:248.318.0095

SOURCE The Pink Fund