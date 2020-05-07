Michigan State University Foundation Appoints Patricia Hemingway Hall as Board of Director

"Pat Hemingway Hall is a leader who has had a distinguished career in the healthcare field," said Randolph Cowen, Chair of MSU Foundation Board of Directors. "Her expertise is beneficial to the Foundation and MSU , particularly in areas of healthcare partnerships and joint ventures."

Hemingway Hall spent 23 years working for HCSC – the nation's largest mutual health insurance company that oversees Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Before HCSC, Hemingway Hall started her career as an ICU nurse and later held several positions in healthcare insurance and consulting. She later became the president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in 1993. After serving in Texas, Hemingway Hall held the position as executive vice president of HCSC's internal operations. In 2008, she became president and CEO of HCSC.

Hemingway Hall currently serves on the board of directors for Manpower Group (NYSE: MAN), Cardinal Health (NYSE: CA), and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL). She also served on a member of associations and civic boards including the Indian River Community Foundation, World Business Chicago, Economic Club of Chicago, and Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.

Hemingway Hall is the recipient of numerous recognitions for her leadership, including Top 25 Women in Health Care and 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare Magazine. In 2018, Women's Inc. included her as one of the "2018 Most Influential Corporate Directors."

"Pat has a robust background not only in healthcare, but also in marketing, finance, and information technology," said David Washburn, MSU Foundation Executive Director. "Her leadership and dedication to her alma mater will help further our organization's mission to serve the University."

Hemingway Hall holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from MSU in 1975 and a master's degree in public health, health planning, and administration from the University of Michigan.

"As an alumna, I'm delighted to be a part of the MSU Foundation's Board," said Hemingway Hall. "I'm proud to be a part of the Spartan community – a community that is always ready to lead with enthusiasm and focus."

The MSU Foundation manages an endowment built from decades of licensing revenue and provides over $10 million in annual research funding to MSU. Additionally, the MSU Foundation operates three subsidiary organizations focused on technology commercialization and economic development. These three organizations include Spartan Innovations, Red Cedar Ventures, and the University Corporate Research Park (UCRP). They are key partners with the Michigan State University Innovation Center, MSU Business Connect, and MSU Technologies.

About the Michigan State University Foundation

Established in 1973 as an independent non-profit, the Michigan State University Foundation is committed to the commercialization of cutting-edge technologies invented by MSU faculty, staff, and students. The MSU Foundation's overarching goal is to support research, innovation, and entrepreneurship at the University. Additionally, the MSU Foundation operates Spartan Innovations, Red Cedar Ventures, and the University Corporate Research Park. More information on the organization's notable achievements, services, leadership, and history are available at www.msufoundation.org .

