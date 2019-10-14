Michigan Supply & Provisions Opens First Of Several Planned Cannabis Dispensaries In The State

Michigan Supply & Provisions (MS&P) offers its customers a curated selection of cannabis products spanning concentrate, edible, flower, pre-roll, tincture, topical and vape categories. The company is committed to full-body health and wellness delivered in a user-friendly retail environment with effect-based categorization of products and an approachable staff of experts to assist.

"We have developed what we believe is a significantly different approach to the traditional cannabis dispensary model," said Brian Thienel, Regional Director at MS&P. "We want to provide new access, certainly, but we also want to eliminate barriers to understanding for new patients. We offer superior manufacturing, production and retail spaces. However, it is just as important that we remain focused on a patient-centric experience that is as inviting as it is affordable and accessible."

Michigan Supply & Provisions will bring 20 new jobs to the greater Morenci area. The company's plans for growth include adding hundreds of new full and part-time positions across the state during the coming year.

According to Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency Statistical Report, there are 283,770 patients with a medical marijuana card as of June 30, 2019, plus 39,500 caretakers with a card, allowing those individuals to obtain marijuana for designated patients. The state approved recreational cannabis last year and the full timetable for implementation is expected in 2020.

Michigan Supply & Provisions' Morenci store is open Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"Morenci represents a great start for our brand," said Coleman LaBarr, General Manager of MS&P. "We have plans for growth that will provide the access and experience that patients living in Michigan deserve."

For more information about Michigan Supply & Provisions, visit www.michigansandp.com.

