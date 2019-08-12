Michigan: Traverse City most expensive summer destination in Midwest

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traverse City, located on the shores of Lake Michigan, is the most expensive summer destination in the Midwest, according to a recent survey conducted by ChicagoHotels.org.

The survey compared all midwestern destinations based on the minimum price travelers will have to spend, on average, to stay in the cheapest available double room during the month of August 2019. Only centrally-located hotels or inns rated at least 3 stars were considered.

At an average rate of $238 per night for the least expensive room, Traverse City sits on top of the rankings. South Haven ($218) and Saint Joseph ($214), two more destinations in Michigan, complete the podium.

The resort city of Lake Geneva in southeastern Wisconsin ranks fourth most expensive at an average of $189 per night. The priciest summer destination in Ohio is Port Clinton, ranking 10th most expensive overall in the Midwest at an average of $146 per night.

Summer stays in Chicago are rather affordable, with travelers spending $114 for the least expensive room. Even cheaper is Ohio's state capital Columbus, where travelers can find a room for around $100 per night.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive summer destinations in the Midwest. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for the time period spanning Aug. 1-30, 2019.

Traverse City (MI) $238 South Haven (MI) $218 Saint Joseph (MI) $214 Lake Geneva (WI) $189 Ann Arbor (MI) $184 Marquette (MI) $168 Fort Wayne (IN) $167 Mackinaw City (MI) $166 Madison (WI) $158 Port Clinton (OH) $146

