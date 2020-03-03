Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Opens March 4 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida
New family-friendly attraction at Walt Disney World Resort brings guests into vibrant cartoon world
Mar 03, 2020, 22:48 ET
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Those true originals, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, hosted a spectacular gala premiere Tuesday night in honor of their new attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, opening to the public Wednesday, March 4, at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida.
Flanked by their Disney pals – including Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D'Amaro – Mickey and Minnie welcomed guests to a musical celebration nearly a century in the making, punctuated by fireworks, dancing and, most of all … fun.
Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is the first ride-through attraction in a Disney park dedicated to Mickey and Minnie. In this bold and innovative new family adventure, guests burst through a movie screen and into the whimsical world of Disney Television Animation's Emmy Award®-winning "Mickey Mouse" cartoon shorts, where "mouse rules apply" and anything can – and does – happen! With an original "Mickey Mouse" story by Walt Disney Imagineering featuring the new song "Nothing Can Stop Us Now," Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is a celebration of Disney heritage and a showcase for state-of-the-art storytelling and attraction design.
"Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is a crowning achievement in the multiyear transformation of Disney's Hollywood Studios," D'Amaro said. "What was once a theme park that took you behind the scenes, now puts you in the center of your favorite stories."
Over the past several years, Disney's Hollywood Studios has evolved into a park that envelops guests in immersive experiences. Guests can now explore a new planet in the Star Wars galaxy, play like a toy with Woody and Buzz Lightyear, learn how to be a champion racer from Lightning McQueen, and much more.
For more information on Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and the transformation of Disney's Hollywood Studios, visit WDWNews.com.
SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort
Share this article