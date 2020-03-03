Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Opens March 4 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida

New family-friendly attraction at Walt Disney World Resort brings guests into vibrant cartoon world

Walt Disney World Resort

Mar 03, 2020, 22:48 ET

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Those true originals, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, hosted a spectacular gala premiere Tuesday night in honor of their new attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, opening to the public Wednesday, March 4, at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida.

Flanked by their Disney pals – including Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D'Amaro – Mickey and Minnie welcomed guests to a musical celebration nearly a century in the making, punctuated by fireworks, dancing and, most of all … fun.

Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D’Amaro (center) is joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Disney pals, March 3, 2020, during the dedication ceremony for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The new attraction opens to the public March 4, 2020. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D’Amaro (center) is joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Disney pals, March 3, 2020, during the dedication ceremony for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The new attraction opens to the public March 4, 2020. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D’Amaro (center) is joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Disney pals, March 3, 2020, during the dedication ceremony for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The new attraction opens to the public March 4, 2020. (David Roark, photographer)
Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D’Amaro (center) is joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Disney pals, March 3, 2020, during the dedication ceremony for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The new attraction opens to the public March 4, 2020. (David Roark, photographer)
Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D'Amaro (center) is joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Disney pals, March 3, 2020, during the dedication ceremony for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The new attraction opens to the public March 4, 2020. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is the first ride-through attraction in a Disney park dedicated to Mickey and Minnie. In this bold and innovative new family adventure, guests burst through a movie screen and into the whimsical world of Disney Television Animation's Emmy Award®-winning "Mickey Mouse" cartoon shorts, where "mouse rules apply" and anything can – and does – happen! With an original "Mickey Mouse" story by Walt Disney Imagineering featuring the new song "Nothing Can Stop Us Now," Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is a celebration of Disney heritage and a showcase for state-of-the-art storytelling and attraction design.

"Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is a crowning achievement in the multiyear transformation of Disney's Hollywood Studios," D'Amaro said. "What was once a theme park that took you behind the scenes, now puts you in the center of your favorite stories."

Over the past several years, Disney's Hollywood Studios has evolved into a park that envelops guests in immersive experiences. Guests can now explore a new planet in the Star Wars galaxy, play like a toy with Woody and Buzz Lightyear, learn how to be a champion racer from Lightning McQueen, and much more.

For more information on Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and the transformation of Disney's Hollywood Studios, visit WDWNews.com.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Opens March 4 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida

