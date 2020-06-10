Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Analysis, Growth Opportunity, Competition Landscape, Driving Factors & Highlights Of the Market By 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market is predicted to value USD 33.4 billion by 2025, as per a new report published by Million Insights. Reduction in the costs of these systems is anticipated to surge the market growth from 2016 to 2025.

The cost-saving advantages relating to micro & mechanized irrigation systems, like fertigation, and chemigation, enhance the demand for products, mainly in developing countries. These products serve the emergence of enhanced farming mechanisms and are providing momentum to the global market.

The rising trend of sustainable techniques for cultivation is leading to the enforcement of these systems like sprinklers and drips. Moreover, technological advancements have allowed micro &mechanized irrigation systems to be monitored via connected devices like tablets and mobile phones.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market" Report 2025.

These systems provide remote access, thus, offering mobility and user convenience. Installation of these systems over larger lands results in higher profitability. The demand for micro & mechanized irrigation systems is higher in public parks, sports turfs, gardens, and the agriculture industry.

The key players include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Valmont Industries, Inc., Netafim Limited, Lindsay Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, T-L Irrigation Co., and Rivulis Irrigation.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The drip segment held the leading market worth USD 2,878.3 million in 2018. Benefits like minimal power requirement and cost-effectiveness are accelerating the demand for this segment.

The sprinkler product segment provided a notable contribution to the growth of micro and mechanized irrigation systems market valuing at USD 2,060.4 million in 2015. The provision of displacement of water over larger areas by sprinklers is driving their demand.

The agriculture application was worth USD 3,346.6 million in 2015.

The greenhouse segment is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of above 13% over the forecast period.

Orchard crops held the dominant position valuing at USD 2,873.6 million in 2015. These crops are predominantly cultivated in Asia Pacific and further exported in countries like Europe and North America .

The landscape segment was worth USD 1,149.8 million of the overall market in 2015.

Browse 125 page research report with TOC on "Global Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-micro-mechanized-irrigation-systems-market

Million Insights has segmented the global micro & mechanized irrigation systems market on the basis of product, crop, application, and region:

Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Sprinkler



Tubing





Pumping unit





Fittings/Sprinkler hea





Coupler



Drip



Tubing





Backflow Preventers





Valves





Filters





Pressure Regulator





Pressure Compensators



Central Pivot



Lateral Mov

Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Crop Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Plantation Crops



Orchard Crops



Field Crops



Forage & Grass



Others

Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Agriculture





Landscape





Greenhouse





Nursery





Others

Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



U.K





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



MEA

Browse latest market research reports available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights