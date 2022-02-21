Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market to grow by 15.02 GW | Technavio

Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By technology, the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market has been segmented into fuel cells and engines. The fuel cells segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in demand for fuel cells helps in the reduction of carbon emissions when compared to other power generation technologies. This will drive the market growth through this segment.

By geography, the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest market share growth during the forecast period.

Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The rise in world energy demand will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs associated with micro-CHP units will hamper the market growth.

Some of the vendors include 2G Energy AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BDR Thermea Group BV, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Enginuity Power Systems, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Qnergy, SOLIDpower Spa, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

2G Energy AG - The company offers combined heat and power systems like g-box, patruus, abus, and others which is cutting-edge technology made in Germany .

The company offers combined heat and power systems like g-box, patruus, abus, and others which is cutting-edge technology made in . Ballard Power Systems Inc. - The company offers fuel cell power products that deliver durability, reliability, power density, and others for heavy duty modules, marine systems, stationery power and others.

The company offers fuel cell power products that deliver durability, reliability, power density, and others for heavy duty modules, marine systems, stationery power and others. BDR Thermea Group BV - The company offers fuel cells, commercial solutions, heat pumps, hot water solutions, and others under combines heat and power solutions.

Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market vendors

Micro Combined Heat And Power (micro-CHP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.33% Market growth 2021-2025 15.02 GW units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, Japan, US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 2G Energy AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BDR Thermea Group BV, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Enginuity Power Systems, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Qnergy, SOLIDpower Spa, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Engines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

2G Energy AG

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

BDR Thermea Group BV

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Enginuity Power Systems

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Qnergy

SOLIDpower Spa

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

