Micro Cotton® Introduces the Sanctuary Collection -- A New Line of Sustainable Towels

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Cotton® has released a new line of towels at Zulily this week. As leaders in sustainability, Micro Cotton® developed the Sanctuary Collection as part of the brand's commitment to adopt clean technologies to create minimal impact on the atmosphere that consumers have been looking for in towels.

This line is more eco-friendly than other antimicrobial towels because it does not use copper or silver ions that could leave harmful metals in the wash that release back into natural water resources. As with all Micro Cotton® towels, these are 100% cotton, eco-friendly and certified to meet strict quality and environmental standards. This wellness line contains three towel sets treated with different natural ingredients based on the consumer's needs.

Ayush is treated with neem whose antimicrobial qualities provide natural guards against bacteria. This natural tree oil is great for sensitive skin as it is non-toxic and non-irritant to skin.

Purify is crafted with naturally antimicrobial tea tree essential oils used for its antibacterial, antifungal and acne-fighting properties.

Rejuvenate incorporates aloe vera for skin-soothing comfort that ensures long lasting softness and absorbency.

Since 1932 Micro Cotton® has been on a quest for innovation. The brand continues to develop processes that improve the superiority and sustainability of their towels. "We are always looking for ways to satisfy our customers so when we began seeing more and more people searching for bath products with wellness elements we wanted to find a way to satisfy our customer by incorporating natural products into our towels," stated Micro Cotton director D Vikram Krishna. The Sanctuary Collection is the latest development with the Rejuvenate towel now available at Zulily. Purify and Ayush will roll out in more stores nationwide later this year.

