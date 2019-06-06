Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market, 2027 - Focus on Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Cochlear, Ocular, & Retinal Implants

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product By Technology, By Material By Application, By End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro-electronic medical implants market is expected to reach US$ 59,561.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 27,461.2 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019-2027.

Micro-electronic medical implants market is expected to grow at a significant rate, The growth of this market is primarily attributed to Driving factor such as,the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders & hearing disorders, increasing technological advancements, and large pool of geriatric population. However, high costs of the products and procedures and high rates of product recalls are likely to hinder the market growth at a certain extent.

Additionally, the future trends such as product innovations is likely to increase the growth of the microelectronic medical implants market in the forecasted period. In developed and maturing markets, major micro-electronic medical implants companies are seeking for market growth by developing novel products. Growing demand for high quality healthcare services and products poses a need for rapid product innovations. Hence, over the years, companies are developing new products in order to meet the rising healthcare needs.

For instance, in May 2018, LivaNova initiated a clinical study of its Vitaria neuromodulation implant for treating heart failure. The Vitaria System includes an implantable pulse generator, vagus nerve lead, programming system and patient kit that delivers autonomic regulation therapy that promotes improvements in heart function. Also, the Medtronic in May 2018, announced a clinical study for its newly developed Micra Transcatheter Pacing System with a novel mechanical sensor. Thus, the above advancements and is owing to the growth of growing product innovations and is expected to fuel the future growth of this market.

The micro-electronic medical implants market by product is segmented into pacemakers & defibrillators, neurostimulators, implantable drug pumps, cochlear implants, ocular implants, retinal implants, and others. In 2018, the pacemakers and defibrillators segment held a largest market share of 32.0% of the micro-electronic medical implants market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rise in cardiac-implant procedures. On the other hand, the cochlear implants segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand of products and technological development in hearing aids and implant technology.

The global micro-electronic medical implants market on the basis of technology is segmented into radiofrequency, sensors and others. The radiofrequency segment is expected to dominate the market as this technology is primarily used in majority of the wireless implants to transmit signals to and fro outside the body. Moreover, the RF technology also helps researchers and clinicians to easily monitor the abnormalities in body as well as capture physiological data. Additionally, the similar segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth in the global micro-electronic medical implants market witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019-2027 over the forecast years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Global Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

5. Global Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Burden Of Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders and Hearing Disorders

5.1.2 Increasing Technological Advancements

5.1.3 Large Pool Of Geriatric Population

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Of Products and Procedures

5.2.2 High Rate Of Product Recalls

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Healthcare Market In The Developing Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Product Innovations

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.3.1 Abbott (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

6.3.2 Medtronic

6.4 List Of Contract Electronic Manufacturers

6.5 Profit Margin Analysis

6.6 Feedthrough Devices Market Revenue Analysis and Forecasts (US$ Mn), By Conducting Material

6.6.1 Gold Braze Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7. Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Regulatory Scenario

8. Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Microelectronic Medical Implants Market By Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Pacemakers & Defibrillators Market

8.4 Neurostimulators Market

8.5 Implantable Drug Pumps Market

8.6 Cochlear Implants Market

8.7 Ocular Implants Market

8.8 Retinal Implants Market

8.9 Others Market

9. Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Technology

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Microelectronic Medical Implants Market By Technology, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Radiofrequency Market

9.4 Sensors Market

9.5 Others Market

10. Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Material

10.1 Overview

10.2 Material Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

10.3 Metals Market

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Metals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.3.3 Titanium Market

10.3.4 Stainless Steel Market

10.3.5 Platinum Market

10.3.6 Gold Brazed Alloys Market

10.3.7 Other Metals Market

10.4 Polymers Market

10.5 Ceramics Market

11. Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Application

11.1 Overview

11.2 Application Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

11.3 Cardiology Market

11.4 Neurology Market

11.5 Ophthalmology Market

11.6 Oncology Market

11.7 Others Market

12. Global Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Analysis - By End User

12.1 Overview

12.2 Global Microelectronic Medical Implants Market By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

12.3 Hospitals

12.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

12.5 Others

13. Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

14. Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

15. Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market - Industry Landscape

Key Company Profiles



Medtronic

Abbott (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

BIOTRONIK, Inc.

NeuroPace, Inc.

Sonova

LivaNova PLC

Cochlear, Ltd.

ABIOMED

