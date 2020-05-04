Micro Focus Recognized as a Leader in IT and Enterprise Service Management by Research in Action (RIA)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO;NYSE: MFGP) today announced that Service Management Automation X (SMAX) has been recognized as a Market Leader in the Research in Action (RIA) Vendor Selection Matrix™: IT and Enterprise Management, March 2020. Further strengthening its place as a trusted ESM solution, Micro Focus SMAX was also recently cited as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: ITSM 2020 Vendor Assessment i , as well as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2019.

Available as a service (SaaS) from Micro Focus in Europe and South America beginning this month, customers now have the broadest choice of deployment options, including consuming SMAX as a service, deploying in the cloud with AWS, Azure or Google Cloud Platform, or using it on premises.

"The Micro Focus SMAX solution enables the IT team to create a differentiated and engaging user experience with included native mobile capabilities, social collaboration, translation on-the-fly, virtual agent, and chat bots already available for immediate implementation," said Eveline Oehrlich of Research in Action. "Atop of these agile capabilities, flexible deployment options of public cloud, partners' SaaS and its own Micro Focus SaaS, and predictable licensing options, make Micro Focus and its SMAX IT/ESM solution a smart choice."

"Micro Focus SMAX is the world's first and only enterprise service management solution built on machine-learning and analytics with choice of delivery, either as a service (SaaS) or as a modern cloud-native solution deployable on public and private clouds," said Tom Goguen, Micro Focus Chief Product Officer. "Because it is codeless and cloud native, Micro Focus can quickly and continuously update SMAX with new innovations for our customers without the usual cost and risk of vendors who rely on customizations. We believe that the high customer satisfaction and exceptional price-value ratings for SMAX in the RIA Vendor Selection Matrix for Enterprise Service Management is a direct result."

"We moved from several ITSM tools to SMAX which has drastically reduced our total cost of ownership TCO (infrastructure, maintenance and people involved) while we have tremendously accelerated our capability of rolling out service to our customers," said an IT/ESM Service Manager for a large European retail company. "The centralized service portal serves four key tenants within our ecosystem and has been a great differentiator to streamline enterprise service delivery across our stores."

SMAX accelerates time to value and drives down the TCO with the following capabilities:

Machine learning embedded and configured into the core of the product without additional charge

Auto-categorization of tickets and automated analysis of incident patterns

A Smart Virtual Agent that understands natural language to reduce service desk cost and provide end-users with instant resolutions

Automatic knowledge article creation

Entirely codeless configurations that drastically speed up implementation times and upgrades - SaaS customers will always be upgraded to the latest version

A simple subscription model that allows transparent, flexible, and scalable payments

"Micro Focus SMAX enabled us to accelerate the delivery of smart self-services right from the beginning and we have been able to successfully adopt SMAX with minimal customization enabling out-of-the box processes and rules for new and rich experiences for our customers," said the Head of IT Service Management from one of the leading commercial banks in Africa. "Our next step is to embark on the automatic incident remediation which is supported through Micro Focus Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology to further improve our velocity and quality of service assurance."

In addition to introducing SMAX as a service in Europe and South America, the upcoming 2020.05 product update includes a native Configuration Management System (CMS), which provides immediate access to discovered data through bi-directional data federation from UCMDB, and discovered attributes that can be used to model business workflows in SMAX Studio. As part of the mission to provide continuous updates for SMAX, Micro Focus' previous November 2019 update also featured deployment options for Amazon Web Services EKS via native Kubernetes services and Microsoft Azure AKS.

Organizations must rethink their back-office operations as part of their efforts to keep up with evolving demands in their markets. SMAX delivers connected, automated, informed experiences—powered by machine learning—to every employee. It's just one of the ways Micro Focus helps customers bridge existing and emerging technologies in the race for digital transformation.

More Information

For more information on SMAX, visit us on the web.

Read more on our SMAX News Blog.

Please also visit the Micro Focus pages for The Research in Action (RIA) Vendor Selection Matrix: IT and Enterprise Management and The IDC MarketScape: ITSM 2020 Vendor Assessment.

Register for the RIA and Micro Focus webinar "Are ITSM and Enterprise Service Management one and the same?" scheduled for June 18, 2020 at 11 AM EDT.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus delivers enterprise software to empower our 40,000 customers worldwide to digitally transform. With a broad portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, the company enables customers to address the four core pillars of digital transformation: Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Predictive Analytics and Security, Risk & Governance. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies so customers can run and transform at the same time.

i March 2020- IDC Doc #US46111920

