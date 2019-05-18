Micro Kickboard Hosts National Scooter Day in USA's Major Cities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19th, Micro Kickboard is hosting the 4th annual National Scooter Day in several major cities! The maker of the best-rated, premium scooters for all ages is hosting a number of in-person events in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and at their new flagship store at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Whether it's a commute to work, the ride to school, or a cruise through the neighborhood, National Scooter Day invites all scooter riders to celebrate the benefits of scooting -- from getting fresh air and exercise, to reducing our carbon footprint.

Micro Kickboard

Join Micro Kickboard at Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon in Chicago for discounted scooter rentals for the family, giveaways, and accessory bundles. Bring your helmet, or purchase one on-site for a calligraphy and hand letter artist to customize.

Micro Kickboard will be present at Prospect Park's Spring Fling in Brooklyn, NY. Stop by to enter for a chance to win one of twelve scooters or three $100 gift certificates, redeemable at the Micro flagship store at Hudson Yards.

Purchase raffle tickets at Finish The Ride at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, CA for the chance to win one of 10 Sprite scooters for ages 8 to adult.

Can't make it to an in-person event? Celebrate at www.microkickboard.com where, from 3pm until Midnight EST on May 19, Micro's Flash Sale can save you up to 40% on select scooters and accessories.

Owners Geoff and Julie Hawksworth said, "We're looking forward to families all over the country taking the opportunity to get outside and scoot because it's fun, good exercise and helps create lasting memories."

Share in the celebration of National Scooter Day with people around the country, and post to social media with #NationalScooterDay!

For more information contact marketing@microkickboard.com

