Micro LED Display Market Size to Grow by USD 11.50 billion, Rise in Demand For Bright and Power-efficient Display Panels to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro LED Display Market by End-user (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and defense, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the micro LED display market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 11.50 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Micro LED Display Market 2022-2026

Market Driver: The rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels is driving the growth of the market. The demand for brighter and more energy-efficient devices is rising, which is increasing the adoption of LED technology. A micro LED display consists of a group of tiny LEDs that make up a single pixel element. Micro LEDs can be used to create self-emitting screens, and they do not need a backlight panel. Hence, these displays have lower power consumption than other technologies such as LEDs and OLEDs.

is driving the growth of the market. The demand for brighter and more energy-efficient devices is rising, which is increasing the adoption of LED technology. A micro LED display consists of a group of tiny LEDs that make up a single pixel element. Micro LEDs can be used to create self-emitting screens, and they do not need a backlight panel. Hence, these displays have lower power consumption than other technologies such as LEDs and OLEDs. Market Challenge: The cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry is challenging the growth of the market. Forecasting the global semiconductor industry is difficult due to fluctuations in the demand for electronic products such as consumer electronic devices and mobile devices. Moreover, these fluctuations can lead to the oversupply or undersupply of semiconductor ICs. Such fluctuations can lead to high inventory and manufacturing costs. Hence, vendors would need high working capital. In addition, incorrect forecasts or cancellations can adversely affect the operating costs of vendors.

Find additional key drivers, trends, and challenges that will impact the growth of the market. View our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The micro LED display market report is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea are the key countries for the micro LED display market in APAC.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Vendor Landscape

The micro LED display market is fragmented. The market includes a substantial number of international and regional vendors. Some prominent vendors operating in the global micro LED display market are Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Aledia, eLux Inc., Nanosys Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and PlayNitride Inc. There are a lot of growth opportunities because of the growing demand for micro LED displays in developing countries of APAC, South America, and MEA. Vendors in the market are investing in R&D and product development activities, which is likely to intensify the competition among them during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aledia

Apple Inc.

AU Optronics Corp.

eLux Inc.

Innolux Corp.

Japan Display Inc.

JBD

LG Electronics Inc.

Lumens Co. Ltd.

Nanosys Inc.

Optovate Ltd.

PlayNitride Inc.

Plessey Semiconductors Ltd.

Rohinni LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

VueReal Inc.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Smart Display Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart display market share is expected to progress at a CAGR of 20.27% from 2021 to 2026.

Head-mounted Display Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The head-mounted display market share is expected to grow by USD 36.09 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Micro LED Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 78.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 140.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aledia, Apple Inc., AU Optronics Corp., eLux Inc., Innolux Corp., Japan Display Inc., JBD, LG Electronics Inc., Lumens Co. Ltd., Nanosys Inc., Optovate Ltd., PlayNitride Inc., Plessey Semiconductors Ltd., Rohinni LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and VueReal Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aledia

Exhibit 97: Aledia - Overview



Exhibit 98: Aledia - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Aledia - Key offerings

10.4 eLux Inc.

Exhibit 100: eLux Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: eLux Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: eLux Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 JBD

Exhibit 103: JBD - Overview



Exhibit 104: JBD - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: JBD - Key offerings

10.6 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 106: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Lumens Co. Ltd

Exhibit 111: Lumens Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 112: Lumens Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Lumens Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.8 Nanosys Inc.

Exhibit 114: Nanosys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Nanosys Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Nanosys Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 PlayNitride Inc.

Exhibit 117: PlayNitride Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: PlayNitride Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: PlayNitride Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Plessey Semiconductors Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 128: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio