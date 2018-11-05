Micro Medical Solutions Signs Distribution Agreements in 15 Countries for MicroStent Vascular Stent

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Medical Solutions (MMS), an innovator in the field of microvascular interventions that improve clinical outcomes and quality of life, announced today that it has established distribution agreements for MicroStent in 15 countries in the European Union and Latin America. MicroStent is a vascular stent specifically designed to reduce below-the-knee amputations for critical limb ischemia (CLI) resulting from peripheral artery disease (PAD), conditions projected to affect 230 million people worldwide by 2020.

"In an exciting period of expansion for our company, each country we add to distribution of MicroStent is an important milestone, expanding access to this technology to millions more patients facing potential amputation," said Micro Medical Solutions CEO Gregory Sullivan. "As we continue to advance approval and commercialization of MicroStent for the worldwide market, we are confident that we can reduce the number of patients who experience the pain, complications, and impaired quality of life brought on by amputation."

MMS began signing distribution agreements in the EU following CE Mark approval in May 2018 and has continued to expand its reach there, as well as in Latin America, where the technology has gained regulatory approval in several countries. MMS has signed distribution agreements in Belgium, France, Italy and Germany in the EU. In Latin America, the company now has agreements in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

About Critical Limb Ischemia

Peripheral artery disease and critical limb ischemia (CLI) affect millions each year. It has been estimated that nearly 25% of CLI patients will undergo major amputation,1 and amputations due to CLI continue to escalate.2 For more information on CLI, visit www.micromedicalsolutions.net.

About Micro Medical Solutions

Micro Medical Solutions is on a mission to provide solutions to some of the most pressing unmet needs in microvascular intervention by helping to significantly reduce the rate of amputations, improve clinical outcomes and patient quality of life, and minimize the financial and human costs associated with the treatment of peripheral artery disease and critical limb ischemia. For more about Micro Medical Solutions, visit www.micromedicalsolutions.net.

