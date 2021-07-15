Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size Worth $16.64 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 16.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 23.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness about green transportation modes is expected to propel the adoption of Micro-mobility across the globe. This, as a result, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Nowadays, Micro-mobility is preferred over public transportation owing to the increasing awareness about hygiene. Moreover, as congestion in urban cities is increasing at a rapid pace, consumers are focusing on adopting shared e-bikes. Increasing consumer demand for Micro-mobility is further expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

Numerous Micro-mobility companies are focusing on implementing dock less systems for e-scooters in parking zones. This, as a result, is expected to propel the e-scooters segment growth over the forecast period

The wireless segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The wireless charging stations are made of coil technology and magnetic concrete, which enables widespread alignment tolerance and better vertical wireless power transmission distance

E-scooters and e-bike users are focusing on using solar-powered charging stations. Moreover, these stations are simpler to integrate with vehicle charging tools. Various buildings with solar panels can charge the vehicle's batteries through these stations

Smart cities and smart workplace initiatives across the globe are expected to create awareness among Micro-mobility customers. This, as a result, is expected to create growth opportunities for the residential segment over the forecast period

Around 50 million people in the U.S. travel using bicycles regularly. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the regional market

Read 150 page market research report, "Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type (E-scooters, E-bikes), By Charger Type, By Power Source, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

With cities across the globe are focusing on solving their transportation crisis amid increasing concerns about gas-powered emissions, Micro-mobility is emerging as an efficient alternative to public transit. The increasing adoption of e-scooters and e-bikes to lower the environmental footprint and improve the method of transportation is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Numerous startups across the globe have raised venture capital, thereby creating growth opportunities for the market.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to adversely impact the market. With the number of passengers, kilometers toured declining 50% to 60% across the globe since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of Micro-mobility charging infrastructure has declined dramatically. However, the market is expected to make a strong post-pandemic recovery owing to the rising awareness about social distancing and ease of access through Micro-mobility.

Grand View Research has segmented the global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market based on vehicle type, charger type, power source, end use, and region:

Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

E-scooters



E-bikes



E-unicycles



E-skateboards

Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Charger Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Wired



Wireless

Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Solar Powered



Battery Powered

Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Commercial



Residential

Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market

Ather Energy

bike-energy

Bikeep

Flower Turbines

Get Charged, Inc.

Giulio Barbieri SRL

Ground Control Systems

Magment GmbH

Perch Mobility

Robert Bosch GmbH

Solum PV

SWIFTMILE

The Mobility House GmbH

Check out more studies related to electric vehicles, by Grand View Research:

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market – The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size was valued at USD 15.06 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4% from 2021 to 2028.

– The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4% from 2021 to 2028. On-Demand Transportation Market – The global on-demand transportation market size was valued at USD 75.0 Billion in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 19.8% from 2018 to 2025.

– The global on-demand transportation market size was valued at in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 19.8% from 2018 to 2025. Electric Scooters Market – The global electric scooters market size was estimated at USD 18.6 billion in 2019.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Automotive & Transportation Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.