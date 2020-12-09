Micro PC released filtration equipment for collecting microplastics

According to the research, microplastics may enter aquatic environments through food chain will be ingested by aquatic organisms, including species of commercial fisheries such as crabs, mussels and so on. Not only the scientists but also the enterprises attempt to know more this emerging contaminant-plastic microbeads.

Micro PC invented consumable-free filter equipment to remove micro plastics from the surface of water with non-consumable, low energy and low cost and the filter could three liters of sampling water once. This filter can be used in combination with boats and USV (Unmanned Surface Vehicle) not only can get the water quality monitoring such as DO, PH, SS, temperature but also could navigate at seaports, rivers, and reservoirs.

This renewable Taiwan Technology makes getting water sampling & analysis automatically and easier than before. This package already used by government, university, inspection institutions and applied in Taiwanese bank, river, reservoirs. During the long term monitoring at the west of Taiwan: The results shows 126 to 1683 particles per liter at the Yong-an Fish Harbor and 72 to 261 particles per liter at the She-Zi river, and the most of microplastics are PE and PP.

Micro PC filtration equipment could directly collect the microplastic below 20 micrometers without any consumables. This filter could also be used in waste water filtration process in different industry. For example: aquaculture farming, food processing plants. The vision of Micro PC is to help microplastic remove from sea food and to release non-plastic sea food in the future.

Media Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1tSpmSi0BKSkQlDwP7qmcaMO-bniizNfn

Report News:

https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3696500

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8oK1d-OKPFE

https://www.google.com.tw/amp/s/udn.com/news/amp/story/7241/4061136

https://www.google.com.tw/amp/s/www.cw.com.tw/amp/article/5098798

Website:

https://www.micropctw.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/micropctaiwan/

SOURCE Industry Accelerator & Incubation Center of Chung Yuan Christian University