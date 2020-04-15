Micro Server IC Market Analysis - New Opportunities Explored, Expansion at High CAGR Anticipated By 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global micro server IC market is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2013 to 2028). Micro service integrated circuit (IC) consists of thousands of resistors, transistors, and capacitors. They are used as microprocessors to perform various calculations. Transistors used in micro server ICs are quite small in size and are measured in nanometers. Small size transistor based micro server ICs are likely to produce less heat and deliver high energy efficiency. Transistors are capable of performing calculations. Thereby, large number of transistors in an IC means it can perform multiple calculations per second.

Increasing number of data centers in developing and developed countries is anticipated to propel market growth. Growing number of internet users across the globe are generating huge volume of data through mobile devices. Rising volume of data is expected to impel demand for big data centers, which further requires multiple micro server ICs. In addition, rising demand for compact and energy-efficient equipment in data centers is predicted to augment market growth of Micro Server IC Market. Manufacturing companies are using advanced technologies to reduce the size of transistors. Moreover, growing adoption of web-hosting and cloud computing will drive the market over the forecast period. This is attributed to reduce prices of cloud storage and web hosting in past few years. Cloud is likely to generate demand for storage, data processing, and security for cloud service providers.

To cater to rising demand for Micro Server IC Market, manufacturing companies are investing in R&D to develop advanced products. For instance, in January 2019, Huawei Technologies launched new core processor chipset for data center servers. The device is aimed to reduce power consumption and improve performance.

Processor Insights

Based on processor, the Micro Server IC Market is bifurcated into Intel processor and ARM processor. Intel processor segment is expected to witness highest market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to wide range of consumers and company's partners that deploy Intel based ICs owing to smooth software support. In addition, use of 14nm process technology by the company to produce wide range of chips is driving segment's growth.

Offering Insights

On the basis of offerings, the Micro Server IC Market is categorized into hardware and software. Hardware segment is anticipated to account for highest market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for compact chips for data centers.

End User Insights

In terms of end user, the Micro Server IC Market is classified into small scale enterprise, medium scale enterprise, and large scale enterprise. Small and medium scale enterprises are likely to opt for micro server ICs instead of traditional enterprise class servers. This is owing to less initial investment required to purchase and deploy compact servers.

Application insights

On the basis of application, the Micro Server IC Market is segregated into media storage, data centers, analytics, cloud computing, and others. Data center segment is anticipated to grow at highest rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for efficient management of large volume of data getting generated from mobile devices. Data center refers to a facility that consists of telecommunication systems, storage systems, and computers. Changing preference for micro servers over conventional rack servers in data centers is driving segment's growth. In addition, growing requirement for data centers in businesses such as banking, IT & Telecom, healthcare, government, and agriculture will drive segment's growth in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Regional segmentation includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is predicted to witness significant market share over the forecast period owing to presence of key market players in the region. In addition, early adoption of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine learning and internet of things (IoT) enabled devices is expected to impel demand for cloud computing. Growing need for cloud-based services and deployment of data centers will drive regional market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the micro server IC market are Arm Holdings, Intel Corporation, Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, Cavium, and Marvell Technology Group. Companies are investing in R&D activities to develop new products and expand their product portfolio. In addition, companies are also adopting business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to develop new technologies and to gain competitive edge.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Micro Server IC from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Micro Server IC market.

