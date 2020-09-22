Micro-Tech Endoscopy Announces New Napoleon™ Endoscopic Measuring Device

Estimating the size of a polyp can have significant impact on the recommended treatment and follow-up. Many physicians, especially those still in training, may overestimate or underestimate polyp size from endoscopic visualization alone. The Napoleon Endoscopic Measuring Device is a tiny ruler designed to sit next to a lesion in endoscopic view allowing for accurate gauging of size.

"The idea for the Napoleon came from the realization that there is no way to accurately measure polyp size during colonoscopy, and surveillance guidelines are based on polyp size and number. Using the Napoleon may help us improve our ability to estimate polyp size and more accurately recommend post-polypectomy surveillance intervals," commented Dr. Mark Pochapin MD, NYU Langone Health.

"The Napoleon device is the first of its kind to allow an accurate measurement of various features under endoscopic imaging. It takes away the guess work and allows the physician to feel more comfortable with polyp size assessment and surveillance interval recommendations, especially during training," stated Micro-Tech USA President Chris Li.

Since 2000, Micro-Tech Endoscopy has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unprecedented speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to refine the products the company provides to partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and an in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech Endoscopy is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

