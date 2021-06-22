Micro-Tech Endoscopy Announces the Release of its New Submucosal Lifting Agent

Its viscosity leads to longer lifts vs. saline and ease of use with electrocautery allows for safe and easy resection

BlueBoost is proving valuable to Micro-Tech customers due to its convenience and procedural benefits. The increased viscosity leads to longer lifts vs. saline and its ease of use with electrocautery allows for safe and easy resection of tissue for EMR, ESD, and polypectomy.

"The main ingredient of BlueBoost Submucosal Lifting Agent is Sodium Hyaluronate which is the more stable salt form of Hyaluronic Acid that naturally occurs in the human body." stated Micro-Tech USA President Chris Li. "It has the ability to absorb and hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water which has made it a popular ingredient in the cosmetic industry. It has been used by endoscopists in Japan for over 20 years. The known safety and efficacy profile of Sodium Hyaluronate with premixed colorant makes BlueBoost an attractive choice for submucosal lifting in ESD and EMR procedures".

Since 2000, Micro-Tech has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unprecedented speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to refine the products the company provides to partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and an in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

