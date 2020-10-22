Micro-Tech Endoscopy Launches EndoINK™ Endoscopic Marker

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA reveals their latest product launch in the GI market, EndoINK Endoscopic Marker. EndoINK is a single-use fluid designed to endoscopically mark lesions in the gastrointestinal tract. Developed with a suspension liquid containing highly purified carbon particles, EndoINK creates a tattoo to facilitate surgical removal and subsequent examination.

Clinical guidelines recommend a maximum of 8ml of marker be used per patient. Because EndoINK is uniquely available in 10ml syringes, physicians will be able to prime the catheter and mark the lesion with a single syringe, saving time and money in the procedure room.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring products to market that offer efficiencies and savings to our customers," commented Micro-Tech USA President Chris Li. "EndoINK and PinPoint ™, a new injection needle from Micro-Tech also introduced this month, make the perfect pair when targeting the submucosal space."

Since 2000, Micro-Tech Endoscopy has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unprecedented speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to rapidly commercialize and refine the products it brings to its clinician partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and an in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech Endoscopy is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value driven.

SOURCE Micro-Tech Endoscopy

