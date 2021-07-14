Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures Surpass 50,000 Contracts Traded

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that volume in its new Micro WTI Crude Oil futures has surpassed 50,000 contracts since launch, making it the most successful commodities product launch in the company's history. To date, the contract has seen around the clock participation from market participants across more than 50 different countries and 27 retail channels.

"We are extremely pleased to see such strong early customer support for our new Micro WTI Crude Oil futures," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy at CME Group. "The robust demand we are seeing for this new, smaller-sized contract underscores the significance of our benchmark WTI product and its role as the global price discovery leader. We look forward to continuing to help traders of all sizes effectively manage their oil market exposure."

Micro WTI futures are one-tenth the size of the benchmark WTI Crude Oil futures contract and offer traders the same robust transparency and price discovery of WTI futures. Micro WTI futures are cash-settled based on the daily settlement price of NYMEX WTI futures and are listed on and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information or for product specifications please see: https://cmegroup.com/micro-wti.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

