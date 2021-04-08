MicroAcquire's Acquisition of Exitround Sets a New Founder-Friendly Model for Getting Acquired

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs face thousands of obstacles in their careers. Seed money, growth, staffing - the list is endless. Some prioritize funding, leaving them bound to venture capitalists whose goals clash with theirs. Others struggle just getting off the ground. Even those who thrive struggle to sell when the going is good, with expensive brokers and investment bankers souring their taste of success. Today, MicroAcquire's acquisition of Exitround rewrites this story, helping founders realize their goals from startup to exit.

MicroAcquire Inc.

MicroAcquire, a startup acquisition marketplace, has already been helping founders exit by providing an anonymous, free platform where buyers and sellers meet.

Founder of Exitround, Jacob Mullins, said, "Exitround aligns perfectly with MicroAcquire to help founders succeed. I couldn't be more excited to see the MicroAcquire team help thousands of entrepreneurs get acquired."

The acquisition process can be a nightmare for founders. It's an assault course of false starts, hard-nosed negotiations, and emotional flare-ups. Until that signature lands on the purchase agreement, nothing is certain. Do everything right and deals can still fall through. Having built and sold several businesses, Gazdecki knows how exhausting the process is, and built MicroAcquire to replace costly middlemen and bureaucracy with anonymous, pre-vetted listings. As a result, MicroAcquire gives founders free and instant access to 50,000+ trusted buyers with total anonymity.

"The exit has always been an important part of the founder's journey, and the process has been historically characterized by one-sided information-asymmetry that favors buyers and brokers. We're changing that at MicroAcquire and shifting the balance of power towards founders," said Andrew Gazdecki, MicroAcquire's CEO.

"It's never been easier to start a business, but scaling one and positioning it for acquisition remains a daunting task that can deter even the most stalwart founders from moving forward," said Mullins. "I'm delighted that MicroAcquire has acquired Exitround so we can finally see an end to these roadblocks and foster greater entrepreneurship in 2021 and beyond."

About Exitround

Exitround is the private, anonymous marketplace for buyers and sellers of technology companies from the small to mid-market. Using its proprietary software algorithms, Exitround provides greater efficiency and intelligence, enabling buyers and sellers to reach far beyond the traditional boundaries of sector, geography and personal networks. Exitround's broad user base spans from the SMB to the Global 2000, including corporate and private equity partners looking for financial transactions.

Exitround was founded by San Francisco entrepreneurs Jacob Mullins and Greg Dean in 2013. Jacob recognized the opportunity while at Shasta Ventures, where he spent time considering consumer and mobile investments. Greg experienced the M&A process first hand through navigating the acquisition of his prior company as the VP of Engineering.

The M&A process is highly dependent on human connections between people who have a shared common interest. While this is traditionally done through highly connected personal networks, there appeared to be an opportunity to add marketplace dynamics and algorithmic sophistication to gain a high level of scale in connecting buyers and sellers who may be a perfect match, but otherwise may not have met.

About MicroAcquire

Founded in 2020 by Andrew Gazdecki, MicroAcquire is a startup acquisition marketplace. MicroAcquire helps startups find buyers. Simple as that. We'll help you start conversations that lead to an acquisition. Free. Private. No middlemen.

Andrew Gazdecki

[email protected]

Related Images

microacquire-acquires-exitround.png

MicroAcquire acquires Exitround

SOURCE MicroAcquire Inc.