Microbiologics expands virology capabilities for SARS-CoV-2 with new BSL-3 laboratory at its San Diego facility

Microbiologics has also expanded its viral capabilities to include reverse genetics systems to create recombinant viruses, increased in-vitro assay capabilities, including cytopathic effect screening, hemagglutination-inhibition testing (HAI), neutralization assays, and yield-reduction assays. The newly renovated space also allows for increased capacity for viral propagation of high-titer stock materials. Microbiologics has also recently completed its process for ISO 13485 accreditation at the San Diego Facility.

About Microbiologics

Microbiologics, the leading global provider of infectious disease biomaterials. Microbiologics has provided clinical, food, water, pharmaceutical and cosmetic laboratories with reliable, ready-to-use microbial reference materials for nearly 50 years. The company has a distribution network that reaches more than 140 countries worldwide.

Microbiologics acquired San Diego based Virapur in 2017 expanding its research and development support services to therapeutics, vaccines and gene therapy, as well as broaden its viral molecular controls portfolio.

