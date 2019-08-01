Microbiome pioneer Mother Dirt brings bacteria-based skincare to life in the UK & Ireland with launch at forward-thinking luxury retailer, Harvey Nichols

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother Dirt, the Boston-based microbiome company, announces its nationwide launch into luxury UK retailer Harvey Nichols, alongside an interactive pop-up at the store's flagship in Knightsbridge.

Currently one of the fastest-growing areas of skincare research, supporting the skin microbiome is set to transform consumer interest and the retail experience worldwide. Leading the way is pioneer, Mother Dirt, the only brand on the market with a patented live strain of good bacteria to restore skin balance.

The brand launches its innovative range into Harvey Nichols stores in the UK & Ireland in August, as the retailer's first ever probiotic skincare. The launch will coincide with a pop-up in Knightsbridge until October, where its hero product, the AO+ Mist, will be showcased in a refrigerator to keep the live culture active. Through shifting the definition of "clean" away from sterile and toward a healthy, balanced biome, visitors to the pop-up will see how studying the past allowed Mother Dirt to reimagine a future for skin health that's holistic, and filled with good bacteria — the way nature intended.

"We've seen some really exciting growth in the gut health market in recent years and consumers are witnessing the positive benefits of good bacteria through the use of probiotics. Mother Dirt is a brand born out of research and as a reaction to the rise of skin concerns that have increased with our modern hygiene standards," said Jasmina Aganovic, president of Mother Dirt. "We enable consumers to take control of their relationship with their skin by restoring good bacteria and maintaining a balanced microbiome."

Founded after a groundbreaking discovery by MIT graduates, Mother Dirt has a unique, research-backed offering in the personal care market. Its core technology is based around a "peacekeeper bacteria" ( ammonia-oxidizing bacteria) that thrived on our skin for most of human existence, until indoor lifestyles and modern personal care products removed it over the past century.

The results of double-blind cosmetic studies demonstrated the important role this peacekeeper plays in balancing all dry, oily, and sensitive skin types, while improving the look and feel of the skin, promoting normal pH, and helping reduce dependence on conventional products. To help users promote a balanced skin microbiome, the brand has created a two-step approach:

Restore: the best-selling AO+ Mist is a live bacteria spray to repopulate the lost peacekeeper on the skin. Maintain: a supporting range of basic daily essentials formulated without bacteria but in a specific manner to be friendly to the ecosystem of the skin.

The AO+ Mist is clinically proven to restore clarity and balance to all skin types within four weeks of use, and is supported by a full line of biome-friendly products, including Foaming Cleanser, Moisturiser, Shampoo, Body Oil, and Body Wash – each of which help maintain beneficial microorganisms on the skin as opposed to washing them away.

"Research in the next five years will shine a spotlight on the benefits of treating specialised skin concerns with bacteria, and retailers will no longer be able to shy away from offering these solutions for consumers. This is the future of beauty and personal care," said Aganovic. "We firmly believe, in ten years' time, every beauty counter will have a dedicated area for all of your skin's microbiome needs, likely shifting the retail format to include everything from refrigerators to on-counter skin screening. As challenging as it's been to be the first, and to require a different format like refrigeration, we're excited to pave the way, and couldn't be more pleased to be partnering with a forward thinking retailer like Harvey Nichols to bring this new wave of innovation to the UK & Ireland."

The Mother Dirt pop-up will be open at the flagship Knightsbridge store August 1st - October 31st.

The full product range will be available at Harvey Nichols from August 1st 2019 in all UK & Ireland stores and www.harveynichols.com

About Mother Dirt

Mother Dirt is a mission-driven biotech startup with a personal care line that restores and preserves the good bacteria naturally found on our skin. The cornerstone of their approach is a peace-keeping bacteria, called Ammonia-Oxidizing Bacteria (AOB), that helps to restore balance to our skin. Mother Dirt formulates and screens ingredients through their biome-friendly product development platform at their offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Their mission aims to recalibrate the human relationship with the microbial world, and shift the definition of "clean" away from sterile and toward a healthy, balanced biome. The company was founded in 2015.

In 2018, Mother Dirt was part of a 6 month exhibit at the Victoria & Albert Museum called The Future Starts Here which demonstrated the power of design in shaping the world of tomorrow and explores technologies currently in development in studios and laboratories across the globe. Visitors to the exhibition are encouraged to take control of their future, and to recognize that they are all agents in it.

