Microbiome Therapeutics Market to Reach $973.63 Million by 2030 at a 31.24% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (FMT, Microbiome Drugs), by Application (C. difficile, Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diabetes), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbiome therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 973.63 million by 2030, garnering a CAGR of 31.24% from 2022 to 2030, according to this report. The rise in prevalence of target diseases such as gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, and immunological indications is anticipated to drive growth.

The adoption of fecal microbial transplant and the availability of FMT in form of capsules has enhanced the acceptance of microbiome therapeutics amongst patients with C. difficile infection. Furthermore, increasing R&D investments and government support are anticipated to further drive the market.



FMT has demonstrated a considerable success rate in the treatment of patients with recurrent C. difficile infection. Thus, the growing prevalence of the condition is expected to escalate the demand for microbiome therapies. For instance, as per Therapeutic Advancements in Gastroenterology Journal, in 2022, after initial occurrence, 25-65% of the patients in the U.S. experience recurrent CDI which makes the treatment complex.



There has been increasing demand to understand the human microbiome to be able to transform the potential of the microbiome for use in therapeutics. This has led to an increase in R&D which has been driving the presence of a stronger pipeline in the market. Candidates such as CH-0601, and M-008 are under development for diabetes treatment.

Moreover, companies are receiving heightened funding from investors owing to enhanced interest in the field. For instance, in July 2021, Vedanta Biosciences received funding of USD 68 million for phase III development of its product VE303 for high-risk CDI treatment.



Key players operating in the global market are engaged in extensive research to gain an advantage over other players. The companies are engaged in taking efforts to develop and manufacture products to be used for therapies. Numerous products are in the initial stages of trials and are expected to be developed and used in the market. For instance, in 2021, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Rebiotix announced Phase III data of their candidate RBX2660 for the reduction in recurring C. difficile infection. The candidate further has a fast track, orphan, and breakthrough therapy designations from the FDA.



Microbiome Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

By type, the FMT segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to its use as a therapeutic option in the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection

By application, the C. difficile segment held the largest share due to the use of microbiome therapeutics in the treatment of recurrent infections

North America dominated the global market in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to the high adoption rate of novel therapeutics and the presence of regulatory support

Partnerships between big pharma companies and smaller companies that are developing microbiome therapeutics are highly common which allows these companies to receive funding and use the expertise of big pharma these companies

